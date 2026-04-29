Revisiting most impactful draft-day trade for 32 NFL teams

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From Ricky Williams to Patrick Mahomes to Eli Manning, almost every year a memorable trade happens during the NFL draft.

There are also the trades that yielded first-round picks, such as the Los Angeles Rams trading picks in 2025 that resulted in the franchise drafting quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 in the 2026 NFL draft.

So which draft-day trade has had the biggest impact -- good or bad -- on each NFL franchise?

We asked our NFL Nation reporters to look back at each team's most meaningful swap of picks, focused on draft weekend primarily but including big-time moves for first-round picks. Some trades have brought Super Bowl titles, and others brought mediocrity or regret. Either way, all have been unforgettable.

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AFC EAST

The trade: The Bills traded up to the No. 7 pick in 2018 to select QB Josh Allen, sending selection No. 12 and two second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 56) to the Buccaneers. The Bills also received pick No. 255.

This draft-day trade was actually the Bills' second trade up in the 2018 first round after moving up from pick No. 21 to No. 12 earlier that offseason. The result of the moves netted Buffalo its franchise quarterback for the long haul in Allen and one of the league's best signal-callers. What a pick the 2024 MVP has been for the organization, leading the team to two AFC Championships and five straight AFC East titles along with countless record-breaking statistics courtesy of both his passing and rushing abilities. The team was set on doing what was needed to acquire Allen on draft day and it has paid off in every way. -- Alaina Getzenberg

The trade: In 2001, Miami sent picks Nos. 56 and 122 to the Cowboys in exchange for No. 52, which it used to draft a speedy wide receiver out of Wisconsin, Chris Chambers.

The 5-foot-11, 210 pound Chambers set a franchise rookie record with 883 receiving yards and tied the franchise rookie touchdown record with seven. He was a mainstay for Miami during his seven seasons there, notching 5,688 yards and 43 touchdowns before he was traded to the San Diego Chargers midway through the 2007 season. Chambers finished his Dolphins career as the franchise's fourth-leading receiver, with the lone Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2005. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

The trade: New England acquired wide receiver Randy Moss from the Raiders for a fourth-round pick during the 2007 draft.

Moss had been looking for a change of scenery and the Patriots' ultracompetitive environment proved to be the right fit. He set the NFL record for most touchdown receptions in a season (23) in his first year in New England. The Patriots posted a 16-0 regular-season record before their magical season ended by being upset by the Giants in Super Bowl XLII. -- Mike Reiss

play 2:29 What If?: Imagine these legends with one more year of eligibility Marty & McGee imagine which stars would dominate with another year of eligibility, led by Tennessee legend Heath Shuler and a list that spans Randy Moss to Michael Jordan.

The trade: The Jets made a 2007 draft-day trade with the Panthers, dealing the 25th pick, a second-round pick (59th) and a fifth-round pick (164th) to move up 11 spots in the first round and acquire a sixth-round pick (191st).

New York then drafted cornerback Darrelle Revis with the No. 14 pick, and he went on to become arguably the greatest defensive player in franchise history. He was a four-time, first-team All-Pro selection (three times with the Jets, once with the Patriots) and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2023. Thanks to his lockdown play at cornerback, "Revis Island" became part of the football lexicon. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The trade: In 2018, the Ravens traded back into the first round, sending two 2018 picks (a second- and fourth-rounder), as well as a second-round selection in 2019, to the Eagles in exchange for the No. 32 pick and a fourth-rounder in 2018. Baltimore then drafted QB Lamar Jackson at No. 32.

It was a surprise that the Ravens moved back to get Jackson, who became a two-time NFL MVP and changed the direction of the franchise. After replacing Joe Flacco in the middle of the 2018 season, Jackson turned Baltimore into a perennial playoff team again, leading the Ravens to six playoff berths, five AFC North titles and two No. 1 seeds in the AFC. He established himself as one of the NFL's most exciting playmakers and the best dual threat in the league by setting the most rushing yards by a quarterback (6,522) and ranking No. 1 in career passer rating (102.2) entering the 2026 season. After Jackson was drafted by the Ravens, he said, "They're gonna get a Super Bowl out of me." Eight years later, that remains the only part missing from his Hall of Fame résumé. -- Jamison Hensley

The trade: In 1995, the Bengals moved up from No. 5 to No. 1 to select former Penn State RB Ki-Jana Carter. Cincinnati traded two picks to the Panthers, which then selected QB Kerry Collins with the No. 5 pick.

The Bengals have made very few draft-day trades, and none are as big as the one that landed Carter. Whereas other moves featured notable players (trading down in 1992 for QB David Klingler; Washington took WR Desmond Howard), this was a rare example of the Bengals moving up the board to land their player. Carter was a Heisman finalist in his final season at Penn State in 1994. But injuries kept him from fulfilling his potential as a pro. He suffered a season-ending injury in the first preseason game of his rookie year. He played in 35 games and started in 14 in four seasons with the Bengals. -- Ben Baby

The trade: Last year, the Browns traded the No. 2 pick and the Nos. 104 and 200 picks to the Jaguars for a haul that included the No. 5 pick, No. 36 and No. 126 and a 2026 first-round selection.

Cleveland passed on the opportunity to take one of the most unique prospects ever in two-way star Travis Hunter, instead trading the pick to the Jaguars. The trade netted the Browns the fifth pick (DT Mason Graham), the No. 36 pick (RB Quinshon Judkins), the 126th pick (RB Dylan Sampson) and a 2026 first-rounder, which the Browns used to select Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion in last week's draft. It remains to be seen how things will play out for both teams, but Cleveland's 2026 haul -- thanks in part to the trade with the Jaguars -- could help usher in a new era of Browns football.-- Daniel Oyefusi

The trade: The Steelers sent their 27th, 92nd and 200th picks to the Chiefs in exchange for No. 16 in 2003.

It's hard to find a more impactful draft-day trade in Steelers history than the one that landed them Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu. Though Steelers general manager Omar Khan has been more aggressive in moving around during the draft, the previous regime typically held pat. That wasn't the case in 2003 when Pittsburgh snagged the USC safety on Day 1. Polamalu went on to win two Super Bowls, earn four All-Pro nods and the 2010 AP Defensive Player of the Year. The Chiefs' end of the trade turned out OK, too. They drafted running back Larry Johnson at No. 26, and he was a solid back in seven seasons with the Chiefs. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

The trade: In 2023, the Texans traded up nine spots to select pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the No. 3 pick.

After drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick, the Texans made an aggressive gamble to trade back up to No. 3 to land the Alabama defensive star, doubling down on a bold, franchise-altering vision. Since the arrival of both Stroud and Anderson, Houston has gone 32-19 in the regular season, captured two AFC South titles and secured three playoff victories. Anderson is an All-Pro and recently signed a three-year, $150 million contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback. -- DJ Bien-Aime

The trade: In a 2018 draft-day trade with the Jets, the Colts moved back from No. 3 to No. 6 to select Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson.

With Andrew Luck still under center, the Colts weren't in the market for a quarterback and took advantage by swapping with the Jets. That allowed New York to move up for QB Sam Darnold, who infamously struggled during his three-year tenure. Meanwhile, with the No. 6 pick, the Colts grabbed Nelson, who is already on a Hall of Fame trajectory. The Colts also drafted tackle Braden Smith with one of the three second-round choices they netted, and he went on to become an eight-year starter. -- Stephen Holder

The trade: In 2008, the Jaguars gave up their first-round pick (No. 26), two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick -- all of which were in the first 125 selections -- to Baltimore for the No. 8 pick, which they used on defensive end Derrick Harvey.

The Jaguars watched QB Tom Brady go 26-for-28 in a divisional playoff loss the previous season and believed improving their pass rush was the key to a Super Bowl run. Harvey held out for 38 days, had 3.5 sacks as a rookie and totaled just 8.0 sacks and 21 QB hits in three seasons before being cut with two years remaining on his contract to go down as one of the biggest busts in franchise history. -- Michael DiRocco

The trade: Tennessee sent the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NFL draft, along with its fourth- (No. 113) and sixth-round (No. 177) picks to the Rams in exchange for Los Angeles' first-round pick (No. 15), two second-round selections (Nos. 43 and 45) and a third-round pick (No. 76) in 2016. The Titans also picked up the Rams' first- and third-round picks in 2017.

This blockbuster trade set the Titans up for their playoff run to the AFC Championship Game in 2019 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021. In that same 2016 draft, the Titans traded up to the No. 8 pick, sending their No. 15 pick to Cleveland, and selected Michigan State offensive tackle Jack Conklin. Running back Derrick Henry (No. 45 in 2016) and wide receiver Corey Davis (No. 5 in 2017) were also selected with the picks the Titans acquired. Henry went on to lead the league in rushing in 2019 and 2020. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

The trade: The Broncos moved up twice -- once as the first round unfolded -- to get from the No. 29 pick to No. 11 where they selected quarterback Jay Cutler in the 2006 draft.

Calm yourself because, yes, the franchise's trade to acquire QB John Elway will always be the most impactful trade in the Broncos' history. But they didn't acquire Elway on draft day; the Colts selected Elway No. 1 and he was traded to the Broncos a week later. In 2006, coach Mike Shanahan moved from No. 29 to No. 15 in a trade with the Falcons in March and then moved from No. 15 to No. 11 during the first round. Shanahan, after the team had lost in the AFC Championship Game to close out the 2005 season, was looking for another long-term quarterback. Shanahan was fired after the 2008 season and Cutler was traded by the Broncos to the Bears in 2009 by newly hired Josh McDaniels -- without McDaniels ever coaching him in a single meeting or practice. -- Jeff Legwold

The trade: In 2019, the Chiefs executed their greatest trade on opening night of the draft. Moving up 17 spots, the Chiefs traded first- and third-round picks and another first-round pick in 2018 to move up from No. 27 to No. 10 to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Since the trade, the Chiefs have emerged as the league's newest dynasty, becoming the first franchise in two decades to win consecutive championships. In a six-year stretch, Mahomes led the Chiefs to five Super Bowl appearances, a record for the most in a six-year period. Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories, has won three Super Bowl MVPs and earned two league MVP trophies. -- Nate Taylor

The trade: The Chargers traded quarterback Eli Manning in 2004 to the Giants for quarterback Philip Rivers, a 2004 third-round pick (kicker Nate Kaeding) and the 2005 first-round (linebacker Shawne Merriman) and fifth-round pick (tackle Roman Oben).

This trade gave the Chargers perhaps the greatest quarterback in franchise history in Rivers, who led the Chargers to four straight AFC West titles from 2006 to 2009. Merriman quickly became one of the league's best linebackers, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earning All-Pro honors in his second and third seasons. This move was a franchise-altering trade that resulted in some of the most successful years in team history. -- Kris Rhim

play 2:03 The story of how Eli learned he was traded at 2004 draft Jac Collinsworth meets with Dylan Sherwyn, who in 2004 yelled to Eli Manning that he was traded to the Giants on draft day.

The trade: In 2018, the Raiders traded away their No. 10 pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for picks No. 15, a third-round pick (No. 79) and a fifth-round pick (No. 152). The Raiders used the No. 15 pick to select left tackle Kolton Miller.

While the Cardinals traded up to select quarterback Josh Rosen, a move that ended up being a disaster for the franchise, the Raiders selected Miller, who has been a stable presence on the offensive line for nearly a decade. Miller has started in 111 of 113 career games for the Raiders and signed a three-year extension ahead of the 2025 season. However, by trading away the No. 10 pick, the Raiders missed out on an opportunity to take either defensive tackle Vita Vea, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, or safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection.-- Ryan McFadden

NFC EAST

The trade: In 1990, Dallas traded its first- and third-round picks to the Steelers to move up four spots to No. 17 to take Emmitt Smith.

Perhaps the 2021 trade down in the first round that allowed the Cowboys to select Micah Parsons could have taken this spot had the Cowboys had playoff success and not such a public divorce in 2025 with the edge rusher. But likely the trade to get Smith, who became the NFL's all-time leading rusher and completed the Triplets with Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman to deliver three Super Bowls in the 1990s, holds the title of the most impactful draft-day trade. The Cowboys had hoped to select linebacker James Francis in the first round when the draft began, but he went to Cincinnati with the No. 12 pick. Smith kept dropping, so the Cowboys made a move for Smith -- a Hall of Famer, MVP, Super Bowl MVP and eight-time Pro Bowler. The Cowboys' path to a Super Bowl can be traced to the Herschel Walker trade, but the deal for Smith cemented their chance to win the titles.-- Todd Archer

The trade: As mentioned for the Chargers, the most impactful trade for the Giants includes their trading of Philip Rivers, a third-round pick in 2004, and first- and fifth-round picks in 2005 to the San Diego Chargers for Eli Manning.

This deal probably took longer than both sides wanted on draft day in 2004. That is because Chargers GM A.J. Smith kept asking for Osi Umenyiora to be part of the trade, but Giants GM Ernie Accorsi kept refusing. It led to Manning awkwardly being drafted by the Chargers No. 1 against his wishes and being traded later in the day to New York. The Chargers received Rivers and turned their picks into kicker Nate Kaeding, pass rusher Shawne Merriman and tackle Roman Oben. The Giants got their franchise quarterback and eventually two more Super Bowls. -- Jordan Raanan

The trade: The Eagles acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for the 18th and 101st picks.

Brown went on to become arguably the best receiver in the Eagles' history over the next four seasons, helping them to two Super Bowl appearances and a title. With 1,496 receiving yards in 2022 and 1,456 yards in '23, he became the first Eagle to post multiple seasons with 1,400-plus receiving yards. Brown also set a franchise mark for single-season receptions (106) in '23. Despite all the success, Brown has grown increasingly frustrated with the offense over the past couple years and is expected to be traded in the coming weeks. -- Tim McManus

The trade: Washington traded the No. 5 pick to New Orleans in 1999 in exchange for the 12th selection, third-, fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-round choices in 1999, and first- and third-round picks in 2000.

While the Saints mortgaged their entire draft for running back Ricky Williams, Washington used its extra picks to maneuver and set itself up for 2000 as well. Washington traded back into the top 10, acquiring Chicago's pick at No. 7 where it drafted future Hall of Fame corner Champ Bailey. Then, thanks to New Orleans having a bad season, Washington got the No. 2 pick in the draft and selected linebacker LaVar Arrington in 2000. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The trade: In 2017, the Bears sent the Nos. 3, 67 and 111th picks, plus a 2018 third-rounder, to the 49ers to move up one spot to No. 2 to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

After a 3-13 season, Bears GM Ryan Pace made an aggressive move to land Trubisky, who exited college having started just 13 games. The move was supposed to be one that got Chicago out of quarterback purgatory -- and was one that looked like it would pay off after the Bears won the NFC North during the 2018 season -- but Trubisky and the Bears' success was short-lived. This draft-day trade will forever be remembered by the Bears getting fleeced by the 49ers, a team that was not in the market for a quarterback, and by the QBs Chicago passed on, namely Patrick Mahomes who went on to win three Super Bowls with the Chiefs. -- Courtney Cronin

play 1:52 Stephen A. calls Cutler 'the worst QB in the NFL' Stephen A. Smith calls Bears QB Jay Cutler "an absolute joke" and "a football abomination," believing that the sooner Chicago cuts ties with him the better.

The trade: The Lions traded down from the No. 6 pick in the 2023 draft to land running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick and tight end Sam LaPorta at No. 34.

At the time, even Gibbs admitted he was "shocked" to be selected at No. 12, but GM Brad Holmes brushed off critics while bringing in a cornerstone player, who is off to a record-breaking start to his career with an NFL record 49 total touchdowns through the first three seasons. LaPorta is also a one-time Pro Bowler and together they've helped Detroit return to relevancy. In 2023, the rookies helped the Lions reach the NFC title game for the second time in franchise history. -- Eric Woodyard

The trade: The Packers traded a fourth-round pick to the Dolphins in 2020 to move up from No. 30 to No. 26 to take quarterback Jordan Love.

The trade wasn't as much of a shock as it was more about who the Packers traded up to take. Picking Love meant Aaron Rodgers almost certainly would not go out on his own terms. Rodgers lasted three more seasons in Green Bay -- just like Brett Favre did after the Packers drafted Rodgers in the first round in 2005 -- and in two of them Rodgers won NFL MVP. But after a subpar season in 2022, the Packers and Rodgers divorced. Love has led the Packers to the playoffs in all three seasons as a starter, but they have yet to reach a conference championship game. -- Rob Demovsky

The trade: The Vikings traded back into the first round of the 2012 NFL draft to select safety Harrison Smith at No. 29.

It's not uncommon for NFL teams to trade into the bottom of the first round to grab a player they covet after they already made their initial selection. Typically, the justification is that the extra draft capital is a small price to pay for the chance to add another potential difference-maker. Has that ever rung more true than for this trade? GM Rick Spielman loved Smith as a player and person, but after using the No. 4 pick to draft left tackle Matt Kalil, he wasn't certain Smith would still be available when Minnesota's second-round pick (No. 35) arrived. So Spielman sent the Ravens a fourth-round pick to move up to No. 29, and Smith went on to a Hall of Fame caliber career. After 14 seasons, he is one of six defensive backs in NFL history to record at least 35 interceptions and 20 sacks in his career. The other five -- Charles Woodson, Larry Wilson, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler and Brian Dawkins -- are all in Canton. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

The trade: In 2011, the Falcons traded the No. 27 pick and a 2012 first-round pick, plus the 2011 second- and fourth-round selections and a 2012 fourth-round pick for the rights to the No. 6 pick. With that pick, the Falcons drafted wide receiver Julio Jones.

Atlanta paid a hefty price to get Jones, but there's no doubt the franchise would do it all over again. Jones ended up being one of the best wide receivers of his generation and a potential future Hall of Famer, pairing with quarterback Matt Ryan to help lead the Falcons to Super Bowl LI in 2017. In 10 seasons in Atlanta, Jones was a two-time All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler. He owns franchise records for career receiving yards (12,896) and receptions (848). Jones also has quite a few NFL milestones to his name, as well, including most games with 250 or more receiving yards (three) and consecutive seasons with 1,400 or more receiving yards (five). -- Marc Raimondi

The trade: During the 2008 draft, the Panthers traded a second- and fourth-round pick, plus a 2009 first-round pick, to move back into the first round and select offensive tackle Jeff Otah at No. 19.

After selecting running back Jonathan Stewart at No. 13, the Panthers weren't done. Otah started 25 games in his first two seasons, but knee issues ended his career early -- he missed the 2010 season and an attempt to trade him to the Jets in 2012 didn't work out because of a failed physical. Otah played only 29 games in the NFL and the Panthers, who didn't have a first-round pick in 2009 or 2010 due to a different trade, did not have a winning season between 2009 and 2012. -- Katherine Terrell

The trade: The Saints traded an entire draft to select running back Ricky Williams in 1999.

It's hard to imagine this trade will ever be topped, and 26 years later, the image of the ESPN the Magazine cover of Williams and coach Mike Ditka as a bride and groom (with Williams in a wedding dress) still lives on. The Saints sent Washington eight total picks (including two firsts in 1999 and 2000) in exchange for Williams. While Williams had two 1,000 yard rushing seasons in New Orleans, he was traded to the Dolphins after three seasons. The Saints got some of those picks back when they sent Williams and a fourth-round pick to Miami in exchange for a 2002 first- and fourth-round pick and a 2003 first-round pick. -- Katherine Terrell

The trade: In 1995, the Bucs traded down from No. 7 to No. 12 and selected Miami defensive tackle Warren Sapp and also acquired picks No. 43 and No. 63 while sending pick No. 72 to the Eagles. Tampa Bay then sent Nos. 43 and 63 to the Cowboys to move back into the first round at No. 28 to draft Florida State linebacker Derrick Brooks.

Acquiring Sapp and Brooks together, both Pro Football Hall of Famers, will most likely never be topped in Tampa, and it should go down as one of the smartest moves for the franchise. But in recent years, just moving up one spot -- from No. 14 to No. 13 in the 2020 draft to land Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs -- has paid dividends for the Bucs. Wirfs helped lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl LV victory that season and is already a two-time, first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. The team is hopeful he too will be headed to Canton one day. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The trade: The Cardinals traded the Nos. 3 and 105 picks in the 2023 draft to the Texans in exchange for the Nos. 12 and 33 picks in 2023 and the Nos. 27 and 90 picks in 2024. Then, Arizona traded the 12th, 34th and 168th picks in 2023 to the Lions for the Nos. 6 and 81 picks in 2023. The Cardinals used the No. 6 pick on left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and the 27th pick in 2024 was used to draft pass rusher Darius Robinson.

The 2023 draft was general manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft. While Ossenfort passed on the opportunity to take Will Anderson Jr., who has turned into one of the NFL's elite pass rushers, he moved down and then back up to get Johnson, who will likely end up being Arizona's franchise left tackle. A year later, the trade yielded a first-round pick on Robinson, who had a slow start to his NFL career but came on in 2025 as a consistent presence for Arizona's defense. -- Josh Weinfuss

The trade: In 2025, the Rams traded a first-round pick (No. 26) and a third-round pick (No. 101) for the Falcons' first-round pick in 2026, and their second-round pick (No. 46) and seventh-round pick (No. 242) in 2025. That 2026 first-round pick ended up being No. 13.

The Rams used pick No. 13 in the 2026 draft to select the player they hope will be their future starting quarterback: Alabama's Ty Simpson. Los Angeles jumped on the chance to trade back a year ago, especially because they were still able to draft tight end Terrance Ferguson 20 picks later. It will be a long time before the Rams know just how impactful trading back was in 2025, but if taking Simpson allows the Rams' Super Bowl window to stay open after veteran Matthew Stafford retires, it will prove to be one of the most important draft-day deals in franchise history. -- Sarah Barshop

The trade: In 1985, the 49ers traded first-, second- and third-round picks (Nos. 28, 56 and 84) to the Patriots for their first- and third-round picks (Nos. 16 and 75).

The Niners would be hard-pressed to ever make a deal that surpasses this one in terms of franchise impact. The first-round choice the team got here was used to draft a young receiver named Jerry Rice at No. 16. Rice would go on to become one of the greatest players in league history, racking up record-setting receiving numbers that still stand and leading the Niners to three Super Bowl titles. The Patriots used their picks on center Trevor Matich, defensive end Ben Thomas and defensive back Audray McMillian -- none of whom played more than Matich's four seasons with the Patriots. -- Nick Wagoner

The trade: In 1997, the Seahawks traded with Tampa Bay to go from No. 12 to No. 6, where they drafted future Hall of Famer Walter Jones.

Recent moves up in the second round have landed Seattle a Pro Bowl receiver in DK Metcalf (2019) and a promising young defensive back in Nick Emmanwori (2025). But no draft-day trade has topped the impact of the one they made for Jones. It took only a third-round pick to move up six spots and land a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the best left tackles in NFL history. Jones made nine Pro Bowls in 12 seasons and was named a First Team All-Pro four times. -- Brady Henderson