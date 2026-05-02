Pay C.J. Stroud? NFL execs from around the league weigh in

Kevin Clark shares his thoughts on "Get Up” about whether C.J. Stroud can lead the Texans to a Super Bowl. (0:51)

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HOUSTON -- C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. didn't just arrive in Houston -- they reshaped the franchise overnight.

After selecting Stroud second overall in 2023, the Texans made an aggressive gamble to trade up to No. 3 to land Anderson, doubling down on a bold, franchise-altering vision.

Three years later, Houston sat at a crossroads -- with both entering the offseason extension-eligible.

After a historic rookie season, it seemed like Stroud was set to reset the quarterback market, but instead, it's Anderson who defined the market for defensive ends, agreeing to a three-year, $150 million deal -- making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

That left Stroud at the center of one of the biggest questions in the NFL: Should the Texans pay him?

ESPN polled league executives and others around the NFL about what they would do if they were in Houston's shoes, and the responses ranged from "They gotta pay him" to "Wait." Years 2 and 3 didn't replicate similar production for Stroud, with his latest playoff performances leaving much to be desired after seven turnovers in two games.

As of late April, Houston and Stroud had yet to engage in serious extension talks, according to league sources. So which way is Houston leaning? Coach DeMeco Ryans isn't tipping his hand. Despite buzz around the annual league meetings in March about what the Texans should do, Houston's coach kept a firm poker face in Phoenix -- declining to offer any insight into Stroud's contract.

Ryans said he doesn't "discuss contracts publicly." But league executives feel like paying him is inevitable because life with a talented quarterback is always better than being in quarterback purgatory.

"I think he's plenty talented. I just think just running a more efficient offense would justify the payday," an AFC executive told ESPN. "I think everyone [I talk to] feels like you gotta pay him. Low bar for the position.

"It also could save you money if you extend him [now], because the market always goes up."

Will Anderson Jr., left, and C.J. Stroud participate in the Houston Texans' rookie minicamp in 2023. David J. Phillip/AP

THE CONSENSUS SURROUNDING Stroud is that he is a talented quarterback. He threw for 4,108 yards in 2023 (third most by a rookie in NFL history) and 23 touchdowns -- to five interceptions -- and finished ninth in MVP voting. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and to the Pro Bowl.

In his three years, Stroud has compiled 28 regular-season wins (seventh most during that span), a 54.9 QBR (20th), 10,876 passing yards (ninth), 25 interceptions (12th fewest among quarterbacks with at least 30 starts) and 62 touchdown passes (tied for 14th). And in the playoffs, he has three wins (tied for fourth), 1,438 passing yards (fourth) and six touchdown passes (eighth).

So it's fair based on Stroud's accomplishments that he deserved an extension, but at what price?

"Offer him something like top 8-12 [QB] money," an NFC executive said. "I'd try to give him a three-year extension at like $42-45 million per year now. Or plan to franchise him out like [Dallas Cowboys QB] Dak Prescott in 2020."

The eighth-highest annual salary for a quarterback belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts ($51 million) and the 12th belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ($45 million).

The NFC executive believes Stroud and his management team -- led by agent David Mulugheta of Athletes First -- would reject the 8-12 deal. The executive said he would be willing to increase the offer to strike a deal, and if that failed, just prepare to use the franchise tag if needed in 2028.

Texans owner Cal McNair would love to have his cornerstone pieces like Stroud and Anderson in Houston for the foreseeable future. But he won't meddle in the football discussion, he'll just sign the checks.

"We'll let DeMeco and [general manager Nick Caserio] make the football decisions there, but they're exciting, really good young players," McNair said at the annual league meetings. "We'll hope to have them around for a long, long time."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

STROUD HAS PLAYED well in playoff openers, but last January was different. He struggled with ball security in both of the Texans' playoff games, and in the divisional round loss to the New England Patriots, things were so alarming (four interceptions) that Ryans was asked postgame about whether he considered benching Stroud. Ryans said he hadn't, despite Davis Mills going 3-0 in Stroud's concussion-related absence earlier this season.

The questions haven't stopped. Caserio was asked during the combine in late February about the possibility of trading his quarterback, but he scoffed at the notion, calling it "moronic."

"We are not trading the guy. He's our quarterback," Caserio said. "He's going to be playing quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2026."

The Texans picked up the fifth-year options for Stroud and Anderson on April 8, with Caserio calling the decision a "no-brainer."

"I'm so excited to have him around here in the spring," Caserio said, "and I'm excited to keep moving forward."

But how far into the future that will be remains the question.

Despite knowing that Stroud is a "playoff quarterback" that can win you games, a second AFC executive thinks Houston should wait on extending him.

"It hasn't been perfect," the second AFC executive told ESPN. "That defense has carried a lot, $25 million isn't crazy for the [fifth-year] option, so you keep your leverage, get another year of info on durability, production, mental toughness, all of it."

Outside of the playoff struggles, Stroud is coming off a season where he threw for 3,041 yards (19th) and 19 touchdowns (22nd), and he had eight interceptions and a QBR of 61.7 (11th) in 14 games. Houston went 9-4 in games Stroud started and finished.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks marched to a Super Bowl title in February with a QB in Sam Darnold, who finished 19th in QBR (55.6). Seattle marked Darnold's fourth team in four straight seasons, including reviving his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 to earn a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks.

Instead of paying Darnold, the Vikings struggled at QB, with J.J. McCarthy's development not being where they would have liked in Year 2 -- prompting Minnesota to sign Kyler Murray this offseason.

Darnold was one of several QB redemption stories that might make teams wary about giving up on a talented, young quarterback.

"They should do whatever they can to avoid ending up looking like Minnesota," the same NFC executive said.

ANOTHER AFC EXECUTIVE believes Stroud has to prove he can carry a team before receiving the extension because of how it will impact the Texans' roster financially.

"This is about whether you're convinced he's a long-term top-tier QB worth 22% of the cap," the third AFC executive told ESPN. "The smart play is to pick up the fifth-year option, invest heavily in the offensive line and stabilize the run game so you're evaluating him in a clean structure."

When a quarterback deal takes up over 15% of the salary cap, it has produced mixed results.

In 2025, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took up 22.6% of the team's cap space, the highest in the NFL, as L.A. went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game.

But former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took up 19.1% of their teams' cap space, tied for the second most in 2025. An NFC exec pointed to Tagovailoa, who signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension ($167M guaranteed) in 2024, as a cautionary tale and why Houston should wait.

"It's hard to say 'pay him' after how the year ended," another NFC executive said. "They don't have to. They have another year to do it.

"They might end up paying more because the numbers will go up. But you also have another year of information: 'Is he getting better in the second year in the offense? How is he doing? Is he healthy?' And maybe it costs you $2, 3, 5 million extra a year, but you're also not tied to that like what happened with Tua."

The NFC executive added that while waiting could cost you more financially, if Stroud performs up to his capabilities, then there's no issues. Because if he's paid and doesn't produce, "it becomes debilitating for the franchise, and the next thing you know someone else is running the franchise."

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And that's what transpired in Miami.

The Dolphins regretted Tagovailoa's extension immensely, as he ranked second in interceptions (15) in 2025. The Dolphins went 7-10, and he was benched in December. That led to Miami parting ways with general manager Chris Grier midseason and firing coach Mike McDaniel.

Now the Dolphins have a new management running the franchise in general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley. Subsequently, Tagovailoa was released, resulting in an NFL-record $99.2 million dead-cap hit, and signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

"[Waiting] lets him bet on himself too, which is what you want from the guy," the second AFC executive said. "No need to come close to resetting the market prematurely."

Resetting the market is surpassing Prescott's contract, which has the highest average per year salary at $61.6 million after signing a four-year, $240 million contract in September 2024.

Prescott secured $231 million guaranteed, the highest at the time of signing, before Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen eclipsed it with a six-year, $330 million contract extension with $250 million guaranteed in March 2025.

One scout doesn't think an extension is coming, but there's risk on both sides.

"If he goes back to rookie C.J., he'll get 65 [million per year]," an AFC scout said, "but if he plays like last two years, then what?"