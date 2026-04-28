Vikings' draft fallout from Banks pick to Greenard trade

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have devoted the offseason to cleaning up their financial ledger. The effort reached a crescendo dramatically enough during last weekend's NFL draft that interim general manager Rob Brzezinski felt compelled to issue a stark disclaimer.
Speaking about the decision to trade linebacker Jonathan Greenard, a strong pass rusher in the prime of his career, rather than sign him to the contract extension he sought, Brzezinski acknowledged it "is not something we're jumping around excitedly about."
Later, Brzezinski added: "We want to make it perfectly clear that this has nothing to do with us or [owners Zygi and Mark Wilf] not wanting to spend money or cutting back in any way, pulling back the reins on our spending. We have just spent so much money the last several years that it's not sustainable for us to move forward. Our salary cap situation has been very, very challenging."
Draft weekend is the most optimistic time of the NFL season, and the Vikings had reason to draw encouragement from a nine-player class that included more selections in the top 100 (five) than their previous three drafts combined (four). But the Greenard trade, which netted third-round picks in 2026 and 2027 from the Philadelphia Eagles, hung over much of the affair -- so much so that Brzezinski wanted to clarify that the team's ownership had not simply gone cheap.
There are some clinical explanations that help explain the decision. The Vikings had spent more than $100 million over the cap during the past two seasons under previous general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and entered the offseason needing to cut roughly $43 million from their cap simply to be in compliance. Eventually, they were going to have to account for the excesses of 2024 and 2025. The deal Greenard received from the Eagles -- four years, $100 million -- would have been difficult to reconcile in Minnesota. They also have a promising young pass rusher in Dallas Turner, a 2024 first-round pick, who is ready for a larger role.
But trading a top pass rusher and captain is not something that NFL teams often do when they are gearing up for a deep playoff run. The bottom line of this offseason is that the Vikings are set to spend about $100 million less on their cash payroll in 2026 than they did in 2025, with the benefit of at least $71 million in cap space for 2027, according to figures calculated by Over the Cap. Longtime observers of the franchise couldn't help but be reminded of previous ownership tenures that were hampered by cash-flow issues.
That's not the case in 2026. But the impact is not dissimilar.
"It's something that we understand is not making the Minnesota Vikings a better team today," Brzezinski said of the trade.
Let's review some other takeaways from the Vikings' draft, starting with the impact on the team's looming search for Adofo-Mensah's permanent replacement at GM.
General manager search is wide open
It would be understandable for an outside observer to watch the Vikings' offseason and conclude that the Wilfs installed Brzezinski to perform the dirty job of imposing financial order, setting up the next general manager with a much cleaner slate. Brzezinski has also preserved a roster that is far more talented than what most general managers inherit when they are hired by an NFL franchise.
But was that in fact Brzezinski's full job? There remains plenty of support among staffers for Brzezinski to get a promotion, even as he has continued to put off those discussions. By all indications, the Wilfs are going to run a genuinely open-ended search. It could include Brzezinski, but he is in no way a preferred candidate.
Much of the Vikings' existing front office hangs in the balance. Adofo-Mensah hired two assistant general managers in Ryan Grigson and Demitrius Washington, but the majority of the personnel department remained intact from predecessor Rick Spielman's tenure. Their futures would be much more secure if Brzezinski was promoted than if a new general manager was hired from the outside.
"It's been fun just watching Rob step into a new role," said director of college scouting Mike Sholiton, who has spent 22 years with the team. "And I think in the immediate aftermath of the news of Kwesi getting let go right after the Senior Bowl, there was a lot of uncertainty. And what was really awesome to see is Rob and [coach Kevin O'Connell], and the combined leadership steering the ship, and putting people in positions to be the best versions of themselves. And so every one of us needed to take on just a little bit more. It was really fun to see Rob, who's always been in those meetings, but to captain the ship."
A coach-centric draft?
The Wilfs gave Brzezinski the final say over personnel and draft decisions, but it wasn't difficult to see heavy influence of the Vikings' coaching staff -- especially O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores -- throughout the weekend.
The Vikings addressed their most obvious need with two of their first three picks, selecting defensive linemen Caleb Banks (Round 1) and Domonique Orange (Round 3). All told, four of their first five picks were defensive players -- a notable shift after Adofo-Mensah drafted only one top-100 player on defense during Flores' previous three years with the team.
Second-round linebacker Jake Golday has many similarities to incumbent Andrew Van Ginkel, a Flores favorite, and third-round safety Jakobe Thomas also addresses a clear roster hole.
Brzezinski said he didn't intend for the top of the draft to be so defense-centric, "but that's how the board fell."
Brzezinski added: "There were opportunities to take offensive players and the board went in a different direction. So we just continued to follow our process."
The coaching staff seemed particularly instrumental in targeting Banks, who at his best was unblockable in college and has the size -- 6-foot-6, 327 pounds -- to overmatch NFL offensive linemen.
Throughout his tenure in Minnesota, O'Connell has spoken about the difficulty of game-planning against teams with established interior disrupters. It played a big role in both of his playoff losses, in 2022 against Dexter Lawrence II and the New York Giants and in 2024 against a strong Los Angeles Rams defensive line. But the Vikings hadn't drafted a defensive lineman in the first round since 2013 (Sharif Floyd).
O'Connell said the Vikings went into the draft process knowing "it's really been some time since we really invested an early pick in the interior of the defensive line." Now, opposing coaches might encounter the concerns O'Connell has expressed in previous years.
"You wonder what the first thought is when they hear that name called," O'Connell said. "And a lot of the things that we've talked about between Flo's scheme, some of the players we have that we feel great about already on our defense and now adding a player like this, I think there was probably a thought or two about what that could look like from their perspective."
In their public telling of their research on Banks, Vikings officials noted that assistant defensive line coach Pat Hill elevated his name after working with him at the Senior Bowl. New defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen flew to Gainesville, Florida, for a private visit and film work.
"There aren't very many guys who are 6-6, 330 that are walking around playing D-line with this type of athleticism," Flores said.
Personal touch
Two lighter moments stood out over the weekend.
During the Vikings' initial call to Banks on Thursday night, O'Connell handed the phone to Flores.
"Are you going to be ready to go?" Flores said. "Let's get the dog. Let's get the snakes. Let's get the chameleon packed up and come to Minnesota."
Flores was referencing Banks' extensive collection of exotic pets, which the pair had discussed during Banks' predraft visit to the Vikings' facility.
"I don't know if y'all could hear it," Banks said, "but I was laughing. It meant a lot to me, because for you to say that on the phone, it shows how deep you care and you actually listen."
Then on Friday night, Thomas -- the last of the Vikings' trio of third-round picks -- was talking during an interview with local reporters about his predraft visit. Thomas gracefully went out of his way to mention team operations manager Milan Burgess by name.
"I always like to see the environment of a workplace," Thomas said. "When I walked into the Vikings facility, my hostess, her name is Milan. Everybody that walked past each other in the facility spoke to each other and had genuine conversations, and it just felt so family-oriented at that place. It felt so wholesome and warming to be there. I wasn't stressed or tensed. In this situation, you can get there sometimes. There, I was able to relax and really just be me just because there is so much humility in that building, and I loved it."