Vikings' draft fallout from Banks pick to Greenard trade

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have devoted the offseason to cleaning up their financial ledger. The effort reached a crescendo dramatically enough during last weekend's NFL draft that interim general manager Rob Brzezinski felt compelled to issue a stark disclaimer.

Speaking about the decision to trade linebacker Jonathan Greenard, a strong pass rusher in the prime of his career, rather than sign him to the contract extension he sought, Brzezinski acknowledged it "is not something we're jumping around excitedly about."

Later, Brzezinski added: "We want to make it perfectly clear that this has nothing to do with us or [owners Zygi and Mark Wilf] not wanting to spend money or cutting back in any way, pulling back the reins on our spending. We have just spent so much money the last several years that it's not sustainable for us to move forward. Our salary cap situation has been very, very challenging."

Draft weekend is the most optimistic time of the NFL season, and the Vikings had reason to draw encouragement from a nine-player class that included more selections in the top 100 (five) than their previous three drafts combined (four). But the Greenard trade, which netted third-round picks in 2026 and 2027 from the Philadelphia Eagles, hung over much of the affair -- so much so that Brzezinski wanted to clarify that the team's ownership had not simply gone cheap.

The Vikings traded linebacker Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles on Friday for two third-round draft picks. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

There are some clinical explanations that help explain the decision. The Vikings had spent more than $100 million over the cap during the past two seasons under previous general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and entered the offseason needing to cut roughly $43 million from their cap simply to be in compliance. Eventually, they were going to have to account for the excesses of 2024 and 2025. The deal Greenard received from the Eagles -- four years, $100 million -- would have been difficult to reconcile in Minnesota. They also have a promising young pass rusher in Dallas Turner, a 2024 first-round pick, who is ready for a larger role.

But trading a top pass rusher and captain is not something that NFL teams often do when they are gearing up for a deep playoff run. The bottom line of this offseason is that the Vikings are set to spend about $100 million less on their cash payroll in 2026 than they did in 2025, with the benefit of at least $71 million in cap space for 2027, according to figures calculated by Over the Cap. Longtime observers of the franchise couldn't help but be reminded of previous ownership tenures that were hampered by cash-flow issues.

That's not the case in 2026. But the impact is not dissimilar.

"It's something that we understand is not making the Minnesota Vikings a better team today," Brzezinski said of the trade.

Let's review some other takeaways from the Vikings' draft, starting with the impact on the team's looming search for Adofo-Mensah's permanent replacement at GM.

General manager search is wide open

It would be understandable for an outside observer to watch the Vikings' offseason and conclude that the Wilfs installed Brzezinski to perform the dirty job of imposing financial order, setting up the next general manager with a much cleaner slate. Brzezinski has also preserved a roster that is far more talented than what most general managers inherit when they are hired by an NFL franchise.

But was that in fact Brzezinski's full job? There remains plenty of support among staffers for Brzezinski to get a promotion, even as he has continued to put off those discussions. By all indications, the Wilfs are going to run a genuinely open-ended search. It could include Brzezinski, but he is in no way a preferred candidate.

Much of the Vikings' existing front office hangs in the balance. Adofo-Mensah hired two assistant general managers in Ryan Grigson and Demitrius Washington, but the majority of the personnel department remained intact from predecessor Rick Spielman's tenure. Their futures would be much more secure if Brzezinski was promoted than if a new general manager was hired from the outside.

"It's been fun just watching Rob step into a new role," said director of college scouting Mike Sholiton, who has spent 22 years with the team. "And I think in the immediate aftermath of the news of Kwesi getting let go right after the Senior Bowl, there was a lot of uncertainty. And what was really awesome to see is Rob and [coach Kevin O'Connell], and the combined leadership steering the ship, and putting people in positions to be the best versions of themselves. And so every one of us needed to take on just a little bit more. It was really fun to see Rob, who's always been in those meetings, but to captain the ship."