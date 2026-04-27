Eagles pick up 5th-year options for Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles exercised the fifth-year options for defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr. on Monday.

Carter's option for the 2027 season has a value of around $27 million, and Smith's comes in at just under $14 million. The options are fully guaranteed.

This was the expected move, as the former Georgia teammates have made their respective marks with the Eagles since being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft at ninth (Carter) and 30th overall.

Carter has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. He helped fuel a championship defense in 2024 with 23 pressures, 4.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. His play fell off some this past season largely due to shoulder injuries that resulted in a medical procedure in December. Carter has 13.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and 13 passes defended over three years in Philly.

Smith's time with the Eagles got off to a slower start as he dealt with a shoulder injury of his own. His production increased during their 2024 Super Bowl campaign, as he recorded 6.5 sacks in the regular season and four more in the playoffs. He had triceps surgery after the title game and landed on injured reserve in September with a triceps strain. Smith has 10.5 sacks and 11 QB hits for his career.

He is part of an edge rushing group that includes Jalyx Hunt and Jonathan Greenard, who was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings during draft weekend along with a seventh-rounder for a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 third-round pick.

The deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year options for players picked in the first round of the 2023 draft is Friday.