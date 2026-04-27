NFL draft 1st round averages 13.2M viewers, down from last year

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The first round of the NFL draft averaged 13.2 million viewers across television and digital platforms, according to the league and Nielsen.

It was the third-most watched first round on record, behind 2020's audience of 15.5 million and last year's 13.6 million.

The draft was televised on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC and ESPN Deportes as well as streaming on the ESPN app, Disney+, Hulu, NFL+ and YouTube.

The league also said there was record attendance of 805,000 in Pittsburgh across the three days of the draft, including a record 320,000 for Thursday's first round.