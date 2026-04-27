Saints declining Tyree Wilson's fifth-year option after trade

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NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints are declining defensive end Tyree Wilson's fifth-year option, according to the NFL Network.

The Saints acquired Wilson, the seventh pick of the 2023 draft, in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said after the draft that the team was treating this like a one-year tryout and planned to decline his option for the 2027 season worth $14.4 million.

"I think he's going to be a free agent after this year in all likelihood. ... It's a one-year trial and we'll see how it goes," Loomis said.

The Saints received Wilson and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 fifth-rounder (No. 150), which the Raiders used to select Arizona safety Dalton Johnson.

Loomis said that the Saints had spoken to the Raiders about acquiring Wilson "for quite some time."

"I think we liked him as a player coming out. I think more than anything, [defensive coordinator] Brandon [Staley] has a vision for him fitting into our defense and it adds to a group that we like already," Loomis said.

Wilson said that he was happy for a change of scenery after three years in Las Vegas.

"I love Vegas and love the people, love the opportunities in Vegas, but I feel like, wasn't off to the best start and pretty much it was always ... changing coaches every year," Wilson said Monday. "And I feel like here in New Orleans, the trend is going upward and I'm grateful to be here, grateful for the opportunity."

Wilson played in 50 games during his three seasons with the Raiders but started only seven, combining for 12 sacks during that time.

"It's a blessing to be a high first-round pick, an early pick, but you're always going to have the label," Wilson said. "They look at you as the franchise guy and on the outside looking in, the fans want you ready immediately, like the first day you step on the field, but it always don't work out that way. Everybody's timetable in the NFL is different, but I'm glad I'm here. I'm glad for the fresh start and I'm ready to dominate on the field."