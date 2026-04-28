Eagles assistant GM, senior VP departing after lengthy tenures

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PHILADELPHIA -- Two key members of the Philadelphia Eagles front office, Alec Halaby and Bryce Johnston, announced their departures from the organization this week.

Halaby leaves after 17 years with the team. A Harvard grad with a background in analytics, he was named assistant general manager in 2022 following six seasons as the team's vice president of football operations and strategy.

With duties ranging from resource allocation to player evaluation, Halaby contributed to two Super Bowl championships and 10 postseason berths. He did not announce what's next for him in his career, only that it would be football-related.

"It has been a rare privilege to contribute to building championship teams for the city of Philadelphia," Halaby said, via a statement released by the team. "The experience has been enriched by a set of special relationships with front office colleagues, coaches and players."

Added general manager Howie Roseman: "Alec has been a huge part of our success, and a close friend. Although I am sad to see him leave the organization, I am excited to see what he does next."

Johnston was hired away by the Atlanta Falcons, who named him senior vice president of football administration/senior personnel executive. He was with the Eagles for 10 years, most recently with the title of senior vice president/tertiary football executive. He played a significant role in salary cap strategy and contract structuring/negotiation -- areas that have been considered major strengths for the franchise.

"Before moving on to a new challenge in Atlanta, I wanted to take this time to thank [CEO] Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman and [president] Don Smolenski for the opportunity they gave me over the past 10 years," Johnston wrote. "The high level of success achieved by the organization begins with their commitment to pursuing every possible competitive advantage, and I greatly appreciate the trust they placed in me to contribute to that philosophy."