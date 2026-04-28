Steelers use UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers: What does it mean?

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It's time for the latest installment of everyone's favorite soap opera: As Aaron Rodgers' World Turns. In today's episode, the Steelers placed an unrestricted free agent tender on the 42-year-old quarterback, a procedural move that essentially boils down to publicly taking out an insurance policy to protect themselves from the enigmatic Rodgers signing with another team.

Not only does the tender limit Rodgers to signing with only the Steelers once training camp begins in July, but if he signs elsewhere before July 22, the Steelers would receive a compensatory pick. The compensatory pick formula doesn't consider moves made after the draft unless a team files this tender by the deadline, usually a day or two after the draft concludes.

Another condition of the tender is that Rodgers can accept a 10% raise off last year's salary, which would pay him about $15 million for the 2026 season. The tender is not considered a right of first refusal.

The New England Patriots used the tender on LeGarrett Blount nine years ago. Blount ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his departure was part of the calculation that gave the Patriots an extra fourth-round pick in 2018. The Kansas City Chiefs also used it on Melvin Ingram III in 2022, the Baltimore Ravens used it on James Houston that same year, and the New York Giants had it on Markus Golden in 2020. A year ago, the Los Angeles Chargers used it on J.K. Dobbins, while the Cleveland Browns placed it on Elijah Moore.

Still, using this type of tender raises more questions than answers, so our ESPN NFL experts took a swing at explaining what it all means.

How can the Steelers put a tender on Rodgers if he's a free agent?

Any team can do this with one of their unrestricted free agents -- we just don't usually see it, and certainly not on a would-be starting quarterback.

The only reason for the Steelers to do this now is to cover themselves in the compensatory draft pick formula in case another team signs Rodgers. Tuesday is the last day free agent signings affect the comp pick formula. So if the Steelers had not done this, and some other team signed Rodgers tomorrow or a week from now or a month from now, Pittsburgh would not have been eligible to receive a compensatory draft pick as a result. Putting the tender on him before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday means the Steelers would be eligible to receive that comp pick.

So it's a procedural move, and the only reason to do it is if they don't fully trust that Rodgers plans to sign with them. The value of the tender (roughly $15 million) is counted against the Steelers' salary cap now, but they appear to have the cap room to absorb it and still sign their draft picks, so that's not a big deal. Basically, for Rodgers, nothing changes. He's still a free agent and can sign with any other team until July 22. But if he hasn't signed with anyone by July 22, then the Steelers would control his rights, meaning he would not be free to sign with another team. -- Graziano

So, does this mean the Steelers have their QB?

Not quite, but it means they'll get something back if Rodgers doesn't end up being their quarterback in 2026. The Steelers have remained confident throughout the offseason that Rodgers would return, but even as a "procedural" move, as one front office source called it, placing the UFA tender on Rodgers signals there is at least a sliver of doubt he'll be the franchise's starting quarterback for another season.

If Rodgers does indeed sign elsewhere or retire, the Steelers' quarterbacks room is in an interesting spot. They have a veteran presence in Mason Rudolph, but since being selected by the organization in the third round of the 2018 draft, Rudolph hasn't shown he is capable of being a full-time starter. The Steelers also have two young, developmental prospects on the roster in 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and 2026 third-round pick Drew Allar.

Though Howard has one year of NFL service under his belt, he spent most of the season on injured reserve after a fluke training camp injury (throwing hand). Howard or Allar could eventually develop into the team's starter, but thrusting them into the spotlight so early would be risky -- though the Steelers might not have much choice if Rodgers walks away. -- Pryor

play 1:02 What Drew Allar brings to the Steelers What Drew Allar brings to the Steelers

Are we hearing of other teams that could be interested in Rodgers?

The pulse leaguewide is that Rodgers' two viable options were re-signing with the Steelers or retirement. Even teams I checked with Tuesday assumed he was headed back to Pittsburgh.

Perhaps the Steelers have some intel that another suitor will get involved, but there is not a known second suitor at this point. Most, if not all, of his logical homes have secured help at the position already. Either way, the tender is an easy way for the Steelers to eliminate competition, perceived or otherwise, while publicly acknowledging that Rodgers has a contract offer from the team. This could expedite the process toward securing Rodgers for 2026.

How did it come to this when GM Omar Khan and Rooney have been publicly patient about Rodgers' decision?

More than anything, this is an insurance policy that protects the Steelers. If they lose out on Rodgers, they'll at least get help in the form of a comp pick next year when they could very well be in the quarterback market yet again.

The reality with Rodgers is that no one knows what he's thinking except himself. Since the NFL combine, the Steelers have maintained that this year's decision with Rodgers wouldn't be a rerun of last year, yet it feels very similar.

A year ago, Rodgers signed in early June, just before reporting to mandatory minicamp. Along the way, team owner and president Art Rooney II said he believed Rodgers' signing was imminent. This time around, Rooney said at the NFL's annual meetings in early April that he believed the Steelers would have an answer by the draft.

But now we're on the other side of the draft, and the Steelers still haven't been given an answer. As Rodgers draws out his decision, the Steelers now have a safety net while they wait. -- Pryor

play 1:05 Michael Wilbon bewildered by Steelers waiting on Aaron Rodgers Michael Wilbon doesn't understand what the Steelers are doing waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision about playing in 2026.

Does this cap Rodgers' salary at $15 million, or could he negotiate for more?

No, it does not cap him at $15 million. It's a placeholder. He could negotiate a higher salary with the Steelers. He could negotiate a lower salary with the Steelers. He could negotiate any salary he wants with any other team until July 22. This does not affect Rodgers in any material way until that date, at which time the Steelers would become the only team with which he could sign.

But even then, he could still negotiate a higher salary than the $15 million. As of now, the only thing this move does is protect the Steelers' ability to recoup that 2027 compensatory draft pick if Rodgers signs with another team. It has no impact on Rodgers at the moment. -- Graziano