Ravens sign undrafted QBs Diego Pavia, Joe Fagnano before minicamp

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed undrafted Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia on Tuesday, three days before he was scheduled to try out for the team at its rookie minicamp this weekend.

Baltimore reached an agreement with Pavia after signing undrafted Connecticut quarterback Joe Fagnano. The Ravens, who had the extra roster spots, wanted both to be on equal footing at the rookie minicamp.

Pavia, who became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted in 12 years, is one of the most accomplished and controversial players in college football. He finished second among all FBS players with 334.8 total yards per game, he led Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record, which marked the first double-digit win season in school history.

After throwing 29 touchdown passes and rushing for 10 more, Pavia was named first-team All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year and won Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the best upperclassman quarterback in college football.

Throughout the predraft process, there were questions about Pavia's age (24), lack of height (5 feet 10) and decision-making off the field. After finishing runner-up to Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza in December, Pavia posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "F- ALL THE VOTERS" along with a thumbs down emoji on social media. He later apologized.

There are no guarantees that the Ravens will keep both quarterbacks but they are letting Pavia and Fagnano get the first chance at securing the Ravens' No. 3 quarterback spot. Last season, Fagnano passed for 3,448 yards, throwing 28 touchdowns and one interception.

The other quarterbacks on the Ravens roster are Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Baltimore's first rookie minicamp practice is scheduled for Friday.