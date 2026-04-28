Patriots players support Vrabel, stay focused on football

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel returned to work Monday after missing the third and final day of the NFL draft, as the team moves forward in the second week of its voluntary offseason program.

Vrabel previously said he addressed the team in the wake of multiple media outlets posting photos of the coach with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, acknowledging "my previous actions don't meet the standard I hold myself to." And Patriots players answered questions about Vrabel for the first time Tuesday.

Veteran tight end Hunter Henry and linebacker Robert Spillane, both captains, said they were focused more on the early stages of coming together as a team. Of Vrabel's message, Henry said: "I thought he did a great job. It's been the same Vrabes, bringing a lot of energy in the room. Obviously, he addressed it and that's kind of all I'll say about it."

Spillane, who credits Vrabel for giving him his first chance in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in 2018, was asked what he's observed from Vrabel in recent weeks.

"Coach coaches football. He keeps the main thing, the main thing," Spillane said. "I know he's dealing with personal issues, but when we're in the building, we speak football. ... I love Coach and I'm going to be here to support him as he would be there to support me through anything. I'm just a player and trying to do that the best I can."

Vrabel said last week that he would miss the final day of the draft after committing to seek counseling. The Patriots made six of their nine selections that day, with executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf describing it as "business as normal." Wolf said the Patriots weren't in contact with Vrabel about football matters that day.

Henry and Spillane echoed the "business as usual" theme Tuesday during a voluntary media appearance that is traditionally designed to highlight the offseason program.

Henry, who enters his 10th NFL season and sixth with the Patriots, preferred to keep the focus on bouncing back from a loss in Super Bowl LX instead of on Vrabel.

"Obviously I know you guys want to hear about everything that's going on. To be honest with you, I'm focused on what we got going on right now in this building, with this team," he said.

"Had a long season last year, quick turnaround into the offseason, we're in a new building. And every year is a new year. We're trying to build this team, we're trying to come together, so I'm just focused on the guys in this locker room, and trying to build it from the ground up again. We have a long journey ahead of us; we have to start somewhere, so we're starting right now."

Spillane noted it's a fresh start for a team that went 17-4 last season (including playoffs) and now faces a tougher schedule in 2026.

"It's going to be a brand-new team," Spillane said. "It's a chance for us to come together, to get to know our teammates, to learn and connect with each other, and really grow with our craft. And that's what we're really focused on."