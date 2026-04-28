Source: Lions pick up Gibbs' 5th-year option, decline Campbell's

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The Detroit Lions will exercise the fifth-year option for running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but won't for All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Gibbs' fifth-year option for the 2027 season is valued at $14.29 million while Campbell's option was an estimated $21.925, which would've been more than the NFL's highest-paid off-ball linebacker.

The news on the option decisions was first reported by Fox 2 Detroit.

Few players in the NFL's long history have had a better start to their career than the 24-year-old Gibbs, and he is set to take on a more prominent role in 2026 after the Lions traded his backfield mate David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

The Lions are looking to secure long-term extensions for both first-round draft picks from the 2023 class along with two others picked that year: tight end Sam LaPorta (second round) and defensive back Brian Branch (fourth). The option decision on Gibbs buys the Lions more time to work on his extension.

The Baltimore Ravens made a similar move with Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum last year when they didn't pick up his fifth-year option for the same reasons as Campbell, based on the unusually high financial commitment although it wasn't performance-based. Linderbaum's fifth-year option would have been $23.4 million in 2026, which would have been $5.4 million more than the NFL's highest-paid center in terms of average per year.

Able to become a free agent this year, Linderbaum would signed a three-year, $81 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to become the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history. The Lions hope that scenario doesn't repeat with Campbell.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes confirmed that the team was engaged in active discussions with Campbell's agents following Day 3 of the 2026 NFL draft but hadn't reached a decision on his fifth-year option at that point.

Campbell, 25, enjoyed a breakout year in his third NFL season, earning first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his first Pro Bowl selection.

He emerged as the Lions' most consistent defender in 2025 with his dominance, ending with a team-high 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and four passes defended.

The Lions selected Campbell as the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Iowa and he's improved each season. He is a player the Lions respect and want to keep around.

Meanwhile, Gibbs is viewed as one of the most electrifying players in the league with his blazing speed coupled with his dual-threat ability as both a runner and receiver.

Gibbs already has the most touchdowns scored by any player in league history (49) in their first three seasons.

In 2025, he finished with 1,223 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns with 616 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Gibbs is a three-time Pro Bowler who was selected as the 12th overall pick out of Alabama by the Lions in the 2023 NFL draft.