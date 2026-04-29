Chad Brinker steps down as Titans' football operations chief

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Chad Brinker stepped down as the Tennessee Titans' president of football operations Tuesday.

Brinker had been in the role since 2024.

He was in charge of the entire football staff and reported directly to Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. Adams Strunk called on Brinker to lead the search for a new general manager in 2025, resulting in the hire of current GM Mike Borgonzi.

"Over the years, I've understood and embraced my role as the leader of the football strategy, but as I've spent less time in personnel, I have a renewed conviction that it is time to return to what I love and move towards my next chapter," Brinker said as part of a statement. "I'm grateful for Amy's understanding in my decision, and for allowing me to pursue other opportunities.

"I'm proud of the work we've done over the past three years -- under challenging circumstances -- to begin the process of getting the Titans football organization back on track, not the least of which was last year's general manager search. I believe the Titans have exceptional people and long-term stability at the general manager position and throughout the scouting department. While there is work to be done, I believe we've laid the foundation to restore the Titans to its rightful place as a sustainable, winning program."

Brinker joined the organization as an assistant general manager under Ran Carthon in 2023. Carthon hired Brinker because of his strong background in salary cap management and planning. Most of his focus was on using analytics for player acquisition and evaluating talent.

While with the Titans, Brinker helped expand their analytics department, primarily by establishing a multidepartmental data team that focused on integrating data-driven insights into salary cap management, coaching, scouting and sports science.

Brinker empowered Borgonzi to take charge of the roster-building process and focused more on the business and operations side.

Chad Brinker had been the Titans' president of football operations since 2024. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

"Chad is invaluable to me," Borgonzi said in January. "What Chad does is he's got knowledge in scouting and the salary cap strategy. Chad is really smart. He supports me in all of the decisions I make."

Before joining the Titans, Brinker spent 13 years with the Green Bay Packers in a variety of roles, including talent evaluator and strategic planner.

"When we first met Chad, it was clear he was an exceptional talent with deep knowledge of the game and the ability to connect big-picture strategy to execution," Adams Strunk said in a statement. "While it is difficult to lose him, I understand his decision and will do whatever I can to support him. I wish he, Rachelle, and their family the absolute best as they prepare for what's next and thank them for their dedication and loyalty to the Tennessee Titans."

There has been significant turnover in various leadership positions for the Titans over the past four years.

Since December 2022, Tennessee has had three GMs (Jon Robinson, Carthon, Borgonzi) and three head coaches (Mike Vrabel, Brian Callahan, Robert Saleh). Robinson, Carthon, Vrabel and Callahan were all fired.