Sources: Broncos' Bo Nix had second procedure on right ankle

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Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had a second procedure on his surgically repaired right ankle during a follow-up visit with Dr. Norman Waldrop III last week in Birmingham, Alabama, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Nix still is expected to be ready for training camp, but his participation in the Broncos' offseason program, which is set to begin next Monday, could be limited, sources said.

Asked about Nix's recovery after the NFL draft concluded Saturday, coach Sean Payton confirmed the quarterback had a follow-up visit with Waldrop, who performed his initial surgery in January. Payton added: "He had a recheck that was scheduled. He's doing great. We're excited about his progress. Nothing to report."

General manager George Paton had said at the annual league meeting in March that Nix was "ahead of schedule'' and that the Broncos still expected him to be "ready for OTAs."

Nix fractured the ankle Jan. 17 during the Broncos' winning drive of a 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. He had surgery two days later in Birmingham.

The week after the surgery, Nix expressed optimism about his recovery, saying, "It'll be absolutely no issue this offseason, I'll be able to actually start training back when I was going to start training, so don't miss any time there. I'm going to train really hard."

Nix, 26, has been rehabbing daily at the Broncos' complex this offseason.

He has had several ankle operations going back to high school, including one following his rookie season.

Since taking Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Broncos are 24-10 in his starts, making the playoffs in both seasons. He has thrown 29 and 24 touchdown passes, respectively, in those two years.

Because the Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game in January -- they lost 10-7 to the New England Patriots, with Jarrett Stidham filling in for Nix -- Payton elected to push back the start of the team's offseason program. The Broncos will open the conditioning portion Monday and stay in that phase for a month. They then will have their full-team OTA practices and mandatory minicamp in the first three weeks of June.