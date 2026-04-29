Former NFL defensive lineman Josh Mauro dies at 35

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Former NFL defensive lineman Josh Mauro, who played eight seasons for three different teams, has died. He was 35.

The Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Mauro's family confirmed on social media that he died last week. A cause of death was not given.

The 6-foot-6 290-pounder played six seasons with the Cardinals and one each with the New York Giants and then-Oakland Raiders. His most productive season came in 2016 with the Cardinals when he played in 15 games, starting 13, and finished with 32 tackles.

Mauro played in 80 total NFL games, starting 40, and had five career sacks. His final season was with the Cardinals in 2021.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss."

Mauro played in college at Stanford.