J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas get married in Mexico

J.J. McCarthy cheers as horns go off for Marcus Johansson's goal to get Wild on the board. (1:01)

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J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas were married on April 11, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post Monday.

Their ceremony was held in San José del Cabo, Mexico, at Zadún, the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback popped the question in January 2024.

Former Vikings teammate Cam Bynum, McCarthy's Michigan teammate Will Johnson and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael, were among those to offer their congratulations in comments on the post. Actor Taylor Lautner also congratulated them.

The couple began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Rome, in September. McCarthy and Kuropas posed alongside Rome in one of the photos in the Instagram carousel. The quarterback showed off a custom suit with images lining the inside the coat.

Minnesota selected McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he sat out the ensuing season because of a torn meniscus sustained in his preseason debut. He started 10 games in 2025, throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.