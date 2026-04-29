Source: Giants expected to sign veteran DT Shelby Harris

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The New York Giants are expected to sign veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris, a source told ESPN.

Harris will sign a one-year deal.

The move comes just over a week after the Giants traded standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th overall pick in the draft. The Giants did not add a defensive lineman until Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round.

New York had been planning to add to its defensive interior even before the trade of Lawrence. It finished last in the NFL this past season, allowing a woeful 5.3 yards per carry.

Harris, 34, was one of several veteran defensive lineman to visit the Giants in recent weeks. The team still could add another experienced piece to the line.

But the addition of Harris is a start. New Giants coach John Harbaugh has made it an emphasis to improve the team's run defense.

Harris is entering his 12th professional season. He had 32 tackles and one sack in 17 games last season for the Cleveland Browns. The veteran has 358 career tackles and 28.5 sacks in his career for the Raiders, Broncos, Seahawks and Browns.