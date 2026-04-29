Justin Simmons retires as Bronco after nine NFL seasons

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Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons announced Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Simmons spent his first eight seasons with the Broncos, who selected him in the third round (98th overall) out of Boston College in 2016.

"Denver literally shaped me into the man that I am. To the best fans in the world and Broncos Country, thank you so much for all your support for both myself and my family," Simmons said in a video posted to Instagram.

He was a three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year with the Broncos as one of the most active players in the Denver community. He also was a three-time captain and was often the public face of the locker room, in good times and bad.

"Being a Denver Bronco was more than just a team. It was my heart, my home and my story," he said in the video.

Simmons had 32 interceptions during his career, second only to the New England Patriots' Kevin Byard, since 2016 when he was drafted. He was selected as a second-team All-Pro four times during his career.

The Broncos released Simmons in 2024 in a salary cap-related move and he later signed with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 16 games and finishing with two interceptions that season. He did not play in the NFL last season.

He finishes his career with 666 tackles, 71 passes defended and 5 forced fumbles in 134 games (124 starts).