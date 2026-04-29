Sources: Vikings' Rob Brzezinski seeking to remove interim GM tag

Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Vikings interim general manager Rob Brzezinski has expressed interest in the permanent job as the team begins its search process this week, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Brzezinski, the team's longtime contract negotiator and salary cap manager, has been running the Vikings' front office since Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired Jan. 30. Owners Zygi and Mark Wilf asked all team employees to focus on free agency and the draft in the immediate aftermath. Brzezinski, who has turned down interest for prominent roles from other teams during his 27 years with the Vikings, had not indicated whether he wanted to pursue the job.

Regardless of Brzezinski's interest, Mark Wilf said last month that the Vikings would use a third party to help cull a list of candidates to run a thorough and open-ended search. In a statement Wednesday, the Wilfs identified TurnkeyZRG as the search firm they have hired.

The process will be supported by what the Wilfs called "a small internal advisory committee of senior leaders." Two key members of that committee are expected to be chief operating officer Andrew Miller and coach Kevin O'Connell.