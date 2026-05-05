NFL Power Rankings 2026: Which teams improved this offseason?

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It has been two months since our last 2026 NFL Power Rankings, and all 32 rosters look completely different.

Through the first four days of free agency in March, NFL teams addressed some of their roster holes by giving out a record $5.83 billion in player compensation. A few blockbuster trades from that time also reshaped some rosters, including one that sent Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams for a package of four draft picks. And then in the NFL draft, teams tried to fill some of their final roster holes with exciting rookies.

So in addition to our latest rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick which position group has improved the most this offseason. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Way-too-early ranking: 1

Most improved position: Guard

The Super Bowl champions didn't lose anyone on their offensive line, returning all 11 players who had at least one snap last season. That group should improve with continuity, and one draft pick could be their biggest addition of the offseason. General manager John Schneider traded a 2027 fourth-round pick to draft Iowa's Beau Stephens in the fifth round. The Associated Press All-American in 2025 looks like he'll provide some needed competition for Anthony Bradford at right guard. -- Brady Henderson

Way-too-early ranking: 3

Most improved position: Cornerback

The Rams went into the offseason knowing there would be significant turnover at the position, as the team had four pending free agents at cornerback. Los Angeles invested heavily at the position in March, trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson to a three-year deal.

Cornerback was a roster weakness at the end of last season -- including the Rams' NFC Championship Game loss to the Seahawks -- but that is no longer the case for the first time since Los Angeles traded away Jalen Ramsey in March 2023. -- Sarah Barshop

Way-too-early ranking: 4

Most improved position: Wide receiver

In an offseason that saw the Broncos re-sign 17 of their 21 unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights free agents, the big swing for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (three draft picks in all) was their desired move after a quarter of their drives ended in three-and-outs last season.

The hope is Waddle also unlocks the deep part of the field for quarterback Bo Nix, who had a 38.7% completion rate on attempts of 20 or more yards last season. Waddle's yards per pass route (2.34) was 11th best in 2025 and well ahead of the highest-ranked Broncos player -- Courtland Sutton at 1.75. -- Jeff Legwold

Way-too-early ranking: 5

Most improved position: Safety

The Bills got younger at the safety position after dealing with injuries last season. They signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone before drafting Jalon Kilgore in the fifth round. The starters are likely to be third-year player Cole Bishop and Gardner-Johnson, but this room has some of the toughest competition for the final roster. Sam Franklin Jr.'s special teams abilities and Jordan Hancock's potential to play nickel and safety should land them spots. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Way-too-early ranking: 8

Most improved position: Tight end

The most action has been at receiver for the Eagles after drafting Makai Lemon, trading for Dontayvion Wicks, and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. But that's in part about trying to offset the expected departure of A.J. Brown. Similarly, they acquired edge Jonathan Greenard but lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency.

At tight end, meanwhile, Philly selected Eli Stowers in the second round and inked Johnny Mundt and Stone Smartt to one-year contracts. Add the re-signing of Dallas Goedert and the Eagles have built out a talented tight ends room with more diverse skill sets than a year ago. -- Tim McManus

Way-too-early ranking: 2

Most improved position: Fullback

Signing seven-year veteran Reggie Gilliam to a three-year, $10.8 million deal was a decisive move early in free agency to add more toughness in the running game. Despite the fullback position becoming less prominent across the NFL in recent years, coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense has traditionally used it to help dictate matchups.

The Patriots hope Gilliam has a similar impact for them as he did with the Bills in 2025, when he helped running back James Cook lead the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards. -- Mike Reiss

Way-too-early ranking: 10

Most improved position: Cornerback

It was the biggest position of need, and general manager Brian Gutekunst used free agency and the draft to boost it. After cutting the oft-injured and disappointing Nate Hobbs just one year into his four-year, $48 million deal, the Packers signed a midlevel free agent in Benjamin St-Juste (two years, $10 million).

They then used their first pick (No. 52 overall) on South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse and added Alabama's Domani Jackson in the sixth round. Ideally, one of them would win a starting job opposite Keisean Nixon and serve as an upgrade over Hobbs and Carrington Valentine, who also returns. -- Rob Demovsky

Way-too-early ranking: 6

Most improved position: Wide receiver

In 2025, San Francisco's wide receivers combined for 2,171 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, which ranked 21st and 25th in the NFL, respectively. With the departure of Brandon Aiyuk still pending and Jauan Jennings not returning, the Niners added proven pass catchers in free agency.

They signed six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans and eight-year veteran Christian Kirk. Then they spent the No. 33 pick on Ole Miss wideout De'Zhaun Stribling to provide some much-needed speed. There is uncertainty in how much Evans and Kirk still have in the tank and whether Stribling can produce right away, but the options alongside Ricky Pearsall are undoubtedly much better than they were a season ago. -- Nick Wagoner

49ers wide receiver Mike Evans, Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Cowboys safety Caleb Downs all improved weak position groups this offseason. Illustration by ESPN

Way-too-early ranking: 11

Most improved position: Safety

The Bears revamped their back seven this offseason, particularly at safety. Once Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker left in free agency, the team's biggest splash came by signing Coby Bryant to a three-year, $40 million deal. One month later, Chicago used the No. 25 pick on Oregon's Dillon Thieneman. The Bears lost Byard's league-leading seven interceptions, but they got younger, rangier and faster on the back end this offseason. -- Courtney Cronin

Way-too-early ranking: 14

Most improved position: Edge

The Ravens are looking to get to the quarterback more often after signing Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million deal in free agency and then drafting Missouri's Zion Young in the second round. Hendrickson has the third-most sacks (39) in the NFL over the past three years, and Young had the fifth-best pressure rate (15.4%) in the SEC last season.

Baltimore's pass rush needed a boost after the Ravens had 30 sacks last season, which was tied for 28th in the NFL and tied for their second fewest in team history. -- Jamison Hensley

Way-too-early ranking: 7

Most improved position: Offensive tackle

Detroit's offensive line wasn't up to par in 2025, finishing with the second-worst pass block win rate in the NFL last season (56%). This offseason, the Lions beefed up their offensive tackle depth alongside Penei Sewell. They drafted Clemson's Blake Miller with the 17th pick after releasing veteran left tackle Taylor Decker in March. Miller started at right tackle for all four years in college.

Detroit also signed Larry Borom, who has experience at guard and at both tackle spots. -- Eric Woodyard

Way-too-early ranking: 12

Most improved position: Running back

No other position could've been better enhanced than at running back, as the Chiefs replaced Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt with a trio of Kenneth Walker III, Emari Demercado and Emmett Johnson. Last season, Pacheco and Hunt combined for only one rushing attempt that went farther than 20 yards. With the Seahawks last season, Walker finished second among all running backs in percentage of carries that gained 10 yards or more. Demercado and Johnson should be quality backups who offer versatility and receiving skills out of the backfield. -- Nate Taylor

Way-too-early ranking: 13

Most improved position: Defensive tackle

Houston's defensive tackles room improved slightly this offseason. The Texans were able to re-sign veteran Sheldon Rankins and add an effective free agent in Logan Hall. Their home run addition, though, was Ohio State's Kayden McDonald in the second round.

In 2025, McDonald earned first-team All-America and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. He posted 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. -- DJ Bien-Aime

play 1:14 Mike Tannenbaum: Texans have a championship defense Mike Tannenbaum gives his outlook on the Texans after signing Azeez Al-Shaair to a three-year extension.

Way-too-early ranking: 15

Most improved position: Center

Bradley Bozeman ranked 30th out of 31 qualifying NFL centers in pass block win rate last season (92.5%). After Bozeman's retirement, the Chargers signed former Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (94.5%), who ranked 15th in pass block win rate in 2025. Then L.A. used a second-round pick on Florida's Jake Slaughter, with Harbaugh calling him the "top center in the draft." In Year 1, Slaughter will likely be the team's starting left guard, where the Chargers also need help after a weak performance in 2025. -- Kris Rhim

Way-too-early ranking: 9

Most improved position: Cornerback

Travis Hunter being primarily a cornerback in 2026 -- the opposite of what happened last season -- is the main reason. He played 67% of the team's offensive snaps and 36% of the defensive snaps before the noncontact knee injury he suffered in practice Oct. 30. The Jaguars believe Hunter was their best corner despite the smaller workload on defense.

Re-signing Montaric Brown to start on the other side is a major plus, too. If Jourdan Lewis returns to his level of play before his Week 16 foot injury, cornerback will be the Jaguars' strongest position group. -- Michael DiRocco

Way-too-early ranking: 18

Most improved position: Safety

The Cowboys signed Jalen Thompson to their richest free agent deal since 2012 (three years, $33 million). They also added P.J. Locke in free agency. But they tripled down at safety, trading up one spot to take Ohio State's Caleb Downs. He not only was the best safety in the draft but also was considered perhaps the best overall prospect. A large part of new coordinator Christian Parker's scheme will be based on versatility; Thompson, Locke and, certainly, Downs can and will play multiple spots.

A year ago, the Cowboys had Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson as their starting safeties. Hooker remains, but Wilson is still unsigned. The backups were Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas. Bell is still there, but his role will be altered by the 2026 additions. -- Todd Archer

Way-too-early ranking: 16

Most improved position: Defensive tackle

This might be the biggest slam dunk of the offseason. The Bengals not only traded for Dexter Lawrence II but also signed Jonathan Allen in free agency. Interior pass rush has been something the team has lacked for years.

Early in the offseason, de facto Cincinnati GM Duke Tobin outlined the strategy: "Pass rush is king." It's crazy to consider given the team's decision to let defensive end Trey Hendrickson leave in free agency, but the Bengals spared no resources to improve a D-line that needed more depth. -- Ben Baby

Way-too-early ranking: 17

Most improved position: Edge

Between the signing of free agent Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had 11.0 sacks last season, and the selection of Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 15 in the draft, the Bucs are hoping they can get back to the type of pressure they were generating off the edge in 2020. Back then, the team won the Super Bowl with a 7% sack rate (seventh highest in the NFL). Per ESPN Research, the Bucs ranked 23rd in sack rate (5.8%) in 2025, the lowest for a Todd Bowles defense since the 2017 Jets. -- Jenna Laine

Way-too-early ranking: 20

Most improved position: Edge

The Commanders knew they had to get younger and more athletic on the edges this offseason. In 2025, their pass rush collapsed once Dorance Armstrong tore an ACL in the first quarter of their Week 7 loss to Dallas. Before the injury, Washington had a 45.4% pass rush win rate; from Week 7 on it was 30.8%.

Now, the Commanders will pair Armstrong with free agent signees Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson. Plus, they drafted a developmental edge in fifth-rounder Joshua Josephs and signed Charles Omenihu, who likely will rush a lot inside. -- John Keim

Way-too-early ranking: 19

Most improved position: Defensive tackle

The Colts haven't made any splashy acquisitions this offseason, so options are limited. But they did add some notable depth to their interior defensive line, where veterans Colby Wooden, Jerry Tillery and Derrick Nnadi will compete for snaps behind starters DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. These moves might be a sort of recognition that the team's edge rush still leaves something to be desired. They could also be important because Buckner is returning from a serious neck injury and subsequent surgery. -- Stephen Holder

Way-too-early ranking: 21

Most improved position: Wide receiver

The Steelers addressed wide receiver as soon as they could when the negotiating window opened by trading for Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittsburgh tried to add another premium talent to pair with DK Metcalf in the first round, but the Eagles nabbed Makai Lemon before he could officially become a Steeler.

Instead, Pittsburgh pivoted to drafting Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard, who is a solid all-around offensive threat. It lost Calvin Austin III in free agency but still significantly upgraded one of its weakest positions from 2025. -- Brooke Pryor

Way-too-early ranking: 22

Most improved position: Linebacker

The addition of All-Pro Devin Lloyd was among the league's best signings this offseason. He brings big-play ability -- five interceptions, including a 99-yard touchdown return last season -- and has improved as a pass rusher. Lloyd set career highs in QB hits (10) and pressures (18) in 2025. The Panthers had 30 sacks last season, tied for the third fewest in the NFL, and they had the second-lowest pressure rate (27%). -- Michael DiRocco

Way-too-early ranking: 25

Most improved position: Linebacker

The Giants spent $13 million this offseason to sign linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and used the No. 5 pick on Ohio State's Arvell Reese, who will play weakside linebacker. So they're hoping the unit is significantly improved from last season's, which began with Bobby Okereke as the middle linebacker and Micah McFadden alongside him.

McFadden also re-signed with the Giants after missing most of last season because of a foot injury. Between Edmunds, Reese and McFadden, the inside linebacker group should be an asset as New York tries to solve its run-stuffing woes. The Giants allowed a league-worst 5.3 yards per rush last season, the worst mark in franchise history. -- Jordan Raanan

Way-too-early ranking: 23

Most improved position: Quarterback

The Vikings did some good work at defensive tackle in the draft, but they had long ago accomplished the most important task of the offseason by building a more competitive QB room. Kyler Murray was the best quarterback available this offseason, and he will cost the Vikings only $1.3 million while the Cardinals pay the remainder of his $37.6 million salary.

Instead of simply hoping J.J. McCarthy will take the necessary steps forward, the Vikings have a proven veteran with arguably higher upside in Murray. And if it doesn't work out, the Vikings brought back Carson Wentz to ensure the position will have a higher floor than it did last season. -- Kevin Seifert

play 1:23 Can Kyler Murray revitalize his career with the Vikings? Dan Orlovsky and Dan Graziano discuss the process Kyler Murray and the Vikings will have to take to transition him into a new style of offense.

Way-too-early ranking: 26

Most improved position: Wide receiver

The Saints didn't make any splash signings to improve their receivers room after Chris Olave was responsible for 25% of their receptions and 29% of their receiving yards last season, per ESPN Research. But they're looking a lot better after drafting Jordyn Tyson in the first round, developmental receiver Bryce Lance in the fourth and wide receiver/kick returner Barion Brown in the sixth. The Saints have a full complement of receivers and will have to make some tough choices during training camp when they get to final cuts. -- Katherine Terrell

Way-too-early ranking: 24

Most improved position: Wide receiver

Atlanta's wide receiver room went from a strength in 2024 to a liability in 2025. Star wideout Drake London missed five games, Darnell Mooney broke his collarbone on the first day of training camp and never returned to form, and Ray-Ray McCloud III was cut in October. Atlanta had to rely too much on journeymen such as David Sills V.

This offseason, the new regime released Mooney and signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. With their third-round pick, the Falcons selected Zachariah Branch, who adds speed alongside London's ability to make catches in traffic. -- Marc Raimondi

Way-too-early ranking: 27

Most improved position: Wide receiver

The Titans improved their wide receiver room in the draft and free agency. Adding Wan'Dale Robinson from the Giants gave them a legitimate option in the slot who should move the chains (40 of his 92 receptions resulted in first downs last season). Selecting Carnell Tate at No. 4 in the draft added a player who caught five touchdown passes of 40-plus yards as a junior at Ohio State. Tennessee posted only three passing plays of 40-plus yards last season. -- Turron Davenport

Way-too-early ranking: 30

Most improved position: Quarterback

The Raiders' quarterbacks room is in a better spot now that they have a short-term and long-term answer at quarterback. Free agent signee Kirk Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is more than capable of starting until Fernando Mendoza is ready to take over.

At the same time, Mendoza has spent a fair amount of time ahead of the draft getting accustomed to the West Coast offense, and his strong processing ability could lead to a training camp battle. Let's not forget that the Raiders still have Aidan O'Connell, who is entering his fourth season. -- Ryan McFadden

Way-too-early ranking: 28

Most improved position: Running back

The Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier early in free agency with an eye toward giving him an expanded role beyond backing up Bijan Robinson in Atlanta. But as the NFL draft process played out, Arizona viewed running back Jeremiyah Love as the best player available at No. 3 and made him the highest running back selection since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 to the Giants in 2018.

Arizona also re-signed Bam Knight and restructured James Conner's deal. Love should be the centerpiece, while Allgeier could be a strong backup and excel in short-yardage situations. Conner, Trey Benson and Knight round out what is one of the deepest running backs rooms in the league. -- Nick Wagoner

play 0:52 What Jeremiyah Love brings to the Cardinals Check out the highlights from Jeremiyah Love's career at Notre Dame.

Way-too-early ranking: 32

Most improved position: Wide receiver

The Browns didn't make a major receiver signing in free agency but double-dipped in the draft, selecting two wideouts with top-40 picks. KC Concepcion (No. 24) is a dynamic pass-catcher; 79% of his receptions resulted in a first down, which ranked 17th in the FBS last season. Denzel Boston (No. 39) is a big-bodied target who should complement Concepcion well; Boston's 24 contested catches since 2024 were 10th most in the FBS.

The rookie duo, which combined for 45 receiving touchdowns in their college careers, should immediately boost a Browns receivers room that ranked last in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns catches in 2025. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Way-too-early ranking: 31

Most improved position: Edge

The Jets used the draft, free agency and a trade to improve one of their weakest position groups, edge rusher. The headliner is No. 2 draft pick David Bailey, who replaces Jermaine Johnson II (traded to the Titans). The Jets also signed Joseph Ossai (Bengals) and Kingsley Enagbare (Packers) in March.

The edge rushers should also benefit from an improved interior defensive line, which added David Onyemata (Saints) and T'Vondre Sweat. The Jets' meager 2025 sack total (26, which ranked 31st) should improve next season. -- Rich Cimini

Way-too-early ranking: 29

Most improved position: Guard

Miami spent first- and sixth-round picks on Kadyn Proctor and DJ Campbell, respectively, adding physicality and depth to an offensive line that needed both. It also signed Jamaree Salyer to compete for a starting job with last year's second-round pick, Jonah Savaiinaea, at right guard.

Proctor played tackle at Alabama, so he could be a long-term replacement for Austin Jackson. However, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said the team plans to play Proctor at left guard in 2026. The Dolphins want to rely on the run next season, and they've operated as such through free agency and the draft. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques