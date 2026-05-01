Commanders revamp defense with youth, speed

John Keim breaks down the Commanders' decision to go with Sonny Styles with the 7th pick. (0:47)

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ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders put a spear through their gold W on their alternate black helmet and returned their home and away jerseys to a familiar look, a throwback to past uniforms. However, the bigger makeover occurred on the defense.

The unit was an older group last season, lacking depth, speed and athleticism. They're now younger and faster and led by a new coordinator.

They just need to be better. A lot better.

They won't find out how much better they are until the season begins. For now, the team has focused on collecting players they believe can help, with linebacker Sonny Styles, the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, being the latest piece brought in.

"It goes back to kind of what we wanted to do [this offseason]," general manager Adam Peters said, "just get younger and faster, and I think we've done that."

They had to. The Commanders ranked 27th in points and last in yards last season. They were 31st in opposing quarterbacks QBR, and their 27 turnovers combined the past two seasons was next to last.

The first step to improving was hiring defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, a former Minnesota Vikings assistant who worked under DC Brian Flores for the past three seasons. Then came multiple free agent signings, including edge Odafe Oweh and linebacker Leo Chenal. Styles was the last big piece. It was a necessary defensive overhaul, going from an aging ineffective group to a young one with potential.

"My mind is already going on overdrive," coach Dan Quinn said of his revamped unit.

Here is what the Commanders have done so far on defense:

Getting younger, faster

The Commanders were one of the NFL's oldest teams last season and that was particularly true on defense. Washington opened the season with only two starters aged 25 or younger -- corners Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil.

There were a myriad of problems on defense, and age alone wasn't to blame. But, as Peters has said repeatedly this offseason, they needed more youth.

They stood by their words. Five key defensive newcomers signed in free agency were age 27 or younger. Then they added a sixth in first-round pick Styles.

Compare that to last offseason when Washington signed one player age 27 while the other six were 29 or older and four north of 30. They also re-signed Bobby Wagner, who was 35 last season.

The oldest projected defensive starter currently is safety Will Harris, who turns 31 in December. Linebacker Frankie Luvu turns 30 in September. Otherwise, they'll potentially have nine starters 28 or younger and four who are 25 or younger.

Experience, considering all those younger players, could be a concern. However, Styles will enter as someone they anticipate being a leader. He knows there's plenty to learn. But his dad, Lorenzo Sr., played six seasons in the NFL, and knows what his son faces.

"He talked a lot about finding a vet in the room," Sonny said, "whether it be on my side of the ball, on the offense, just finding a guy that you admire, the way he works and learning from him. Getting all the little, little nuggets from him and just being a, coming in with humility and the willingness to learn, open-minded.

"As a rookie, you got to earn the respect of the guys in the room first."

With youth comes speed. Styles ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds; Chenal once ran it in 4.53 seconds, and Oweh in 4.36 seconds.

"We really added a lot of speed this offseason," Quinn said.

Styles is the latest important to piece to a reimagined Washington defense. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Following a blueprint

It's important to note where Jones coached the past four years -- and the past three in particular. Jones served as Minnesota's defensive backs coach from 2022-25, but he added the role of pass-game coordinator in 2023. That's the same season Flores took over as defensive coordinator.

The Vikings' rise to becoming one of the NFL's top defenses coincided with its improved pressure rates, which followed a concerted effort to improve Minnesota's front seven. They ranked 18th in pass rush win rate in 2023 -- while finishing 16th in yards and 13th in points. Last season, they were first in pass rush win rate and third in points and seventh in yards.

With six of its eight key defensive additions playing linebacker or on the line, it's no surprise that Washington attacked this area this offseason. The Commanders signed three edge rushers -- Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu, who will often rush inside; and Chenal, a strong blitzer. Both Chenal and Styles have the speed to show blitz then drop into coverage, allowing for more creative pass-rush packages.

Styles will be a key part of the creative pressures Jones can employ. His speed and length -- at 6-foot-5 -- will come in handy, as will his background as a safety, which he played his first two years at Ohio State.

Quinn said Styles' ability to play both zone and man will help. If he shows he can cover tight ends, matching their catch radius because of his length, it will help with disguises.

"The ability of a linebacker to do that adds a lot of value," Quinn said. "We can keep both safeties high, we can disguise more. He didn't blitz a lot but he has that part of his game as well."

Quinn said if a linebacker can cover man to man, show the ability to blitz and tackle well (Styles missed only two tackles last season) then, "it gives you endless possibilities. That's what I'm excited about."

Remaining questions

Washington still appear to need help in the secondary. The Commanders have four corners who have started at least eight games and two others with a combined 28 games played in three seasons.

The only roster locks, though, are Amos, Sainristil and Amik Robertson, who was signed in the offseason. Veteran Ahkello Witherspoon, who would add depth if he makes the roster, has only $125,000 in guaranteed money. He's played in 96 games with 64 starts but broke his scapula twice last season.

Washington did sign safety Nick Cross in free agency to pair with Harris. The Commanders need players such as safety Quan Martin, who was benched in the final game, and Sainristil, who was inconsistent last season after a strong rookie year, to return to the trajectory the team said they were on entering 2025.

"I don't think last year we saw them at their best," Quinn said in February. "I have belief in them, what they can be and where it can go to."

In Minnesota last season, the Vikings primarily played two corners and opted for three safeties more of the time, sliding into the slot. Their third corner, Fabian Moreau, wasn't signed until Nov. 8 and averaged 17 snaps per game.

It's possible the Commanders will get extra coverage help from its linebackers, negating the need to find another secondary starter, though more depth would still be needed. If Witherspoon doesn't make the roster, they could use another taller corner: Amos is 6-foot, but Sainristil and Robertson are listed at 5-9 and 5-10, respectively.

Washington did not draft a player at those positions.

"It wasn't that it wasn't considered, it wasn't that everything's fine, it just didn't make sense as the best decision [when drafting]," assistant general manager Lance Newmark said. "[But] we feel good about those rooms."