2026 NFL draft: Scouts, coaches, execs on 32 teams' classes

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After three days and 257 picks, the 2026 NFL draft is in the books.

Which selections stand out? What did teams consider, and which alternative scenarios came close to happening? We talked to coaches, executives and scouts throughout the league and got their takes on prospects, scenarios and what to expect from this year's rookies.

We wound up with new information on all 32 franchises and most of the top prospects from this year's class.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

The Bills' three trade-backs from No. 26 to outside of Round 1 were emblematic of a weaker draft as well as modernized thinking. More teams are leaning into the concept of taking more swings and prioritizing the number of picks they make. Many teams we spoke to about the draft considered the late first round similar to the early second round as far as talent. The drop-off was minimal, if nonexistent. And as one team source acknowledged, Buffalo felt "a few bullets short" this year because of the D.J. Moore trade, which cost the team a second-round pick. In the end, Buffalo turned picks 26, 91 and 165 into 35, 66, 101, 125 and 167.

Multiple scouts see fourth-round receiver Skyler Bell (UConn) contributing right away. He has polish to his game and tested well predraft. There was an outside chance he would go in the third round but was appropriately picked in the fourth.

First-year GM Jon-Eric Sullivan earned high marks in league circles for his first draft. "They killed it," an NFC executive said. "They got a mix of talent and culture guys, and all of the moves made sense." Among the notable additions were fourth-round linebacker Kyle Louis out of Pitt ("He'll be a good starter in the league," the exec said) and Louisville receiver Chris Bell as a third-round steal.

The team considers first-round cornerback Chris Johnson (San Diego State) and second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) to be culture-builders. And No. 12 pick Kadyn Proctor, the massive Alabama left tackle, is widely considered a top five talent in the draft, though questions persist about whether he'll maximize it. It's up to the Dolphins to help him do so.

The Patriots looked at offensive tackles and edge rushers in Round 1 -- and, yes, possibly receivers. As one team source pointed out, the Patriots have nothing binding with the Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown. No firm agreement is in place. Now, could there be a wink-wink understanding? Certainly. But New England was free to make a move for a receiver, and it was on its radar in the first two rounds. A rival team picking late in the first believed that to be true. Eventual No. 24 pick KC Concepcion was a hot name. Had he slipped past Cleveland, New England was believed to be one of many teams that thought highly of him. Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu was the last of the seven top offensive tackles, so it made sense for New England to trade up from No. 31 to 28 for him. There was a sizable drop-off after the top seven.

Missouri edge Zion Young is a player the Patriots had on their radar early in the draft.

The Jets' in-house draft footage showed offensive coordinator Frank Reich's emphatic reaction to the Kenyon Sadiq pick at No. 16. "Oh my god. Let's go," Reich said. Then he reminded Sadiq over the phone, "What did I tell you? I told you." The backstory: Reich had a predraft videoconference with the Oregon tight end who he found very impactful. The two went in-depth about Sadiq's usage on the call, and after that Reich had an affinity for the hopeful target. One Jets source surmised that Reich might have called his shot with Sadiq on the videoconference, indicating he wanted the team to pick him.

The Jets executed four trades last week -- and used at least six trade calculations or simulators to make their draft-day moves. They also utilize the old Jimmy Johnson-based points system that's still considered effective by some teams. New York believes it succeeded in all of its trade-ups based on its projections of what it could have if staying put, as well as what it gave up.

AFC NORTH

Olaivavega Ioane was one of the draft's hottest names in the early teens. The Rams received calls about their No. 13 spot, one ahead of Baltimore. The Ravens were heavily linked to Ioane, so any suitor needed to get ahead of them. The Ravens were concerned they would potentially get jumped. One industry source keeping close tabs on the guard market believed divisional rival Pittsburgh had an affinity for Ioane, though it's unclear whether it would have moved up that far.

The Rams ultimately chose to sit tight and select quarterback Ty Simpson. Baltimore's patience paid off. Head coach Jesse Minter is a huge fan of Ioane's game. Sadiq and Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. were among players on the radar of Baltimore, which at one point contemplated a move back from 14.

The Ravens might also have gotten a first-round talent in edge rusher Zion Young. Some teams knocked him for character concerns, but the first-round ability is there.

The Bengals secured defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II in exchange for the No. 10 pick. But their second-round pick, edge rusher Cashius Howell, possesses one of Maxx Crosby's best attributes: his motor. Crosby is famous for going full bore while playing every snap. Howell is similar in that regard. "He doesn't have the elite bend that some of the other rushers have, but he is absolutely relentless and will play a long time in the NFL as a result," an AFC scout said. The Bengals added corner Tacario Davis in the third round. An NFL assistant coach said about Davis' nearly-6-foot-4 frame holding up: "Can get leggy at times, but he's good enough with his hands to offset that. Super long and physical and showed good ball skills."

The Browns got two or three calls on the clock at No. 9. But since they had already moved back three spots with Kansas City, they stood pat because they wanted Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano and sensed the tackle run coming. The Browns were also sweating out the 39th pick Friday night. They had considered trading back into the late first round for Washington receiver Denzel Boston. Seattle at 32 was a potential entry point the team discussed. Then, the Browns contemplated whether to move higher into the early second round to secure him.

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Cleveland bet on a defensive run with those early picks and opted to sit tight. The move paid off, as Cleveland double-dipped at receiver, taking Texas A&M's KC Concepcion 24th (who would have been off the board quickly after 24, as he had many suitors) and got Boston at 39.

The Steelers got an up close look at first-round pick Max Iheanachor while on a scouting trip that included a quarterback evaluation. A top Steelers personnel evaluator visited the Arizona State campus during the 2025 season, in part, to scout quarterback Sam Leavitt, a possible entry in the 2026 draft (Leavitt stayed in college, transferring to LSU). The Steelers already knew about Iheanachor. But the Steelers saw his power and agility in person and were very impressed. Then, at the Senior Bowl, the Steelers noticed Iheanachor and Iowa tackle Gennings Dunker looked imposing on the same line while executing pulling plays. That set the stage for picks Nos. 21 (Iheanachor) and 96 (Dunker) last week.

With third-round quarterback Drew Allar, the Steelers are betting big on coach Mike McCarthy's quarterback development to fix Allar's footwork. "He's really got a good feel for what that takes," a team source said of McCarthy's touch in this area. Pittsburgh believes Allar has similar arm talent to a young Joe Flacco.

AFC SOUTH

Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge was considered a sleeper first-rounder, but Houston was always his ace in the hole. The Texans identified him as a favorite during the process. Assistant general manager James Liipfert was a former Georgia Tech player with deep ties to the school, and Texans offensive line coach Cole Popovich did a private workout with Rutledge in the days leading up to the draft. One NFC executive called Rutledge the OG1 of the draft -- yes, ahead of Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane.

GM Nick Caserio, one of the league's most avid traders, worked on multiple scenarios to get Kayden McDonald at No. 36. He was prepared to trade to No. 33 to get him, and on the draft's first night, he explored a late first-round trade-in after picking 28th.

Fourth-round Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer will likely play early and often. That has become the Colts' way -- draft midround linemen and throw them into the lineup. The team has selected five lineman in the third or fourth round since 2022: Jalen Travis, Matt Goncalves, Tanor Bortolini, Blake Freeland and Bernhard Raimann. Those five have started a combined 114 games.

What the Colts like most about second-round linebacker CJ Allen (Georgia), per a team source: "Great person. All about football. Ran 4.4. Tough." Expect Allen to step right into action as a centerpiece of the linebacker corps.

The Jaguars made waves by selecting Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56, igniting a tight end run earlier than expected. Four tight ends went in the next 17 picks. Boerkircher was ESPN's No. 13-ranked tight end. Was this a reach? Sort of, but perhaps not as much as perceived. Realistically, Boerkircher entered the draft thinking he would go late in Day 2, early in Day 3 (so, let's say in the third or fourth rounds). But he was notified in the process that multiple teams listed him as their top blocking tight end. Boerkircher believed Denver was high on him and considered him a viable option early in the fourth round. Either way, Boerkircher had no idea he was on Jacksonville's radar. In fact, Jacksonville brass spoke with Boerkircher's reps early in the draft week and asked about other players, not Boerkircher.

"For better or worse, Jacksonville is going to do this their way -- they are going to pick the players they want, perception be damned," said one veteran NFL player agent.

The way the Tennessee Titans stacked their options at No. 4 was a compelling storyline leading up to Thursday. My read on it: Texas Tech edge David Bailey would've been a consideration had he fallen to them, either as an outright selection or a trade-back catalyst. The Titans had finalized their draft board more than a week before, and Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate was ahead of Buckeyes teammates Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. One source believes Reese's positional uncertainty (off-ball backer vs. edge) was a factor for Tennessee. Another countered that the Titans simply rated Tate higher and figured he wasn't getting past No. 7. Tennessee felt good about getting defensive help later. Plus, the top-end receiver pool was stronger than some of the other positions it might have prioritized. The Titans never got any trade offers while on the clock, so moving back wasn't really an option.

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The Titans believe they can get more pass-rush juice out of Auburn edge Keldric Faulk, their 31st pick who had two sacks last year. Faulk was in a two-gap scheme in Auburn, which limited his pass-rush opportunities. Tennessee believes he has the length and speed to do more as a pass rusher.

AFC WEST

If fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman (Washington) doesn't work out, it won't be because of character. One Huskies staffer called Coleman "one of the best humans I've been around in football." He was a finalist for the William V. Campbell award, known as the academic Heisman. His backstory is an admirable one. Denver ranked him as an early third-rounder on its board and classified his character as A-plus. The Broncos see shades of J.K. Dobbins as far as footwork. While he might not be a lead back at 5-foot-8½, he should be a third-down threat early.

Denver explored taking a tight end somewhat early, but the board didn't fall that way. The Broncos would have considered Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers if he made it to No. 62 (he went eight picks earlier). But fifth-rounder Justin Joly out of N.C. State can be a pass-catching weapon. The Broncos really like his tape from 2024, when he played at a lighter weight.

The Chiefs' trade-up for LSU corner Mansoor Delane was based on a combination of projections and intuition. Kansas City's internal draft simulator suggested either Washington (No. 7) or New Orleans (No. 8) or both could be threats to pick Delane. In fact, Kansas City felt a strong pull that New Orleans' chances to go corner were at least decent despite the smoke around the Saints taking a receiver, which they ultimately did. Its simulations suggested that Delane would be one of New Orleans' top three options. Kansas City didn't want to take a chance, shipping third- and fifth-rounders to Cleveland to move up.

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain was one of the fallback options. So, the final tally for Kansas City's first-round haul, after trading Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles and the deal with Cleveland, looks like this: Delane, defensive tackle Peter Woods (29th pick) and a savings of $65 million over four years in exchange for McDuffie and the two picks. The savings come from McDuffie's four-year, $124-million deal with Los Angeles vs. the combined contract worth for Delane and Woods ($59M).

"That can work for them, but you're banking on Delane being as good as the All-Pro you already had in your building," an NFC executive said.

After Day 2 of the draft, I checked with eight teams about Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy with a simple question: "Is he off your board?" Medical concerns with his surgically repaired knee caused the top-10-to-12 talent to slide dramatically. Five said yes to the question; three said no. Las Vegas did extensive homework on the injury, and, at least as of now, the team is optimistic about his chances to play in 2026 and avoid a redshirt season or immediate surgery. Perhaps he needs a procedure sometime in the future, but the team is hopeful he can avoid that in the short term, with the caveat that it must get him in the building for the offseason program and see how he's progressing.

One rival team exec on the Raiders: "This felt like John Spytek's draft." That's considered a good thing. Pete Carroll's influence was heavy this time last year.

The Chargers face an interesting long-term case study with first-round edge Akheem Mesidor. In the short term, getting Mesidor at No. 22 is very good value, so much so that some inside the league believe he could have been picked in the 12 to 15 range -- if he were 22. He turned 25 in April, which seemingly played a role in his value. The draft has become youth centric. Credit to the Chargers for leaning into Mesidor's experience and taking the best player available. "He's going to be a really good first-contract guy, there's little doubt about that," an NFC executive said. "The question becomes what do you pay him when he's close to 30 and wants a new deal?"

NFC EAST

Some inside Dallas' building were stumping hard for fourth-round offensive lineman Drew Shelton -- as early as Day 2. The coaching staff is high on Shelton's ceiling. "Only so few humans can play tackle in the NFL, and he's one of them," a team source said. "Super athletic." The Cowboys have a history of drafting successful offensive linemen.

UCF edge Malachi Lawrence was one of two primary players under consideration for Dallas at No. 23. A rival team believed the Cowboys might be considering Keldric Faulk, but a Dallas source says that wasn't the case.

The team was high on Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson. Did the threat of taking a receiver high play a role in George Pickens agreeing to sign his franchise tag hours before the draft? Hard to know for certain, but it's not out of the realm of possibilities. This feels far from over.

After the Giants' two top-10 selections, defensive line felt like a position to watch for New York at one point. Ohio State's Kayden McDonald had the Giants on his radar of teams to potentially select him. One team exec believed the Giants might have been a threat to trade up for McDonald. Houston traded up to No. 36 -- one spot ahead of New York -- to select McDonald. But the Giants had a group of players they liked at 37 -- most notably their eventual pick, Tennessee corner Colton Hood. "No, Hood was our guy," a team source said when asked about the defensive line rumblings.

A few receiver coaches messaged me this week that they liked the Giants' pick of Notre Dame's Malachi Fields in the third round. "Downfield playmaking, plays faster than he ran and was able to go up and make plays on the ball," an NFC assistant coach said. "Could win isolate routes outside the numbers."

Second-round tight end Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) was widely considered TE2, but multiple teams viewed him as a big wideout, similar to Michael Pittman Jr. That will give Philly flexibility in how it uses him. A few teams had knee concerns with Stowers due to a past injury, but by all indications the Eagles did not, and the issue is considered minor (he was durable throughout college).

Georgia guard Micah Morris in the sixth round shouldn't be overlooked. Multiple veteran scouts believed Morris had some Day 1 features, but questions persisted about his work ethic in Athens. Luckily for Morris, the Eagles' SEC culture -- six Alabama players and five Georgia on the roster -- should help with accountability. "Once money's involved and you can be fined for showing up late, maybe he'll turn the corner," an NFC exec said. "But he's light on his feet, he's got bend, power, legit SEC starting guard."

A national NFL scout sent over a fun comparison for third-round receiver Antonio Williams (Clemson): Randall Cobb. While Williams is slightly taller (5-foot-11½ vs. 5-10), both players combine route detail and the ability to freestyle within routes. Both can also play in the slot or slide outside when necessary (the Commanders can utilize Williams in both ways). And since Cobb logged nearly 8,000 yards over his 13-year career, here's guessing Washington would take that. Williams has a ton of experience, starting since his true freshman year at Clemson.

The Commanders were zeroed in on linebacker Sonny Styles (Ohio State) at No. 7, but my sense in talking with the team is that Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and LSU corner Mansoor Delane would have been viable fallbacks on the team's board.

NFC NORTH

The Bears eyed a trade-up in the second round but chose to stand pat. They were high on Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, who went No. 37 to the Giants. Chicago figured its No. 25 pick, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman, would be gone in the top 20, so perhaps Hood would've been a viable fallback option there if Thieneman was off the board. The Bears believe they're getting a steal with sixth-round defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg out of Georgia Tech. Several of his testing numbers hit the highest mark on the Bears' internal scouting scale. My sense is the Bears have plans for him beyond that of a typical sixth-round flier and believe he was one of more gifted defensive tackles in the draft.

The Lions were making calls before the draft, and their plan was pretty clear -- get ahead of the offensive tackle run. The expectation in league circles was that at least four tackles would go in the top 15 to 17 picks. Moving up two to four spots was an option for Detroit, which landed Clemson right tackle Blake Miller at No. 17. Alabama's Kadyn Proctor was believed to be a target for Detroit. But Miller's name was magma-hot late in the process. "He's the best tackle in the draft," said one NFC exec.

In fifth-round Kentucky receiver Kendrick Law, the Lions believe they have a tough, versatile player who's good with the ball in his hands. But the Lions' receiving corps is deep, so Law must undoubtedly contribute on special teams to make the squad.

The Packers searched for quarterback help last week. Green Bay showed interest in signing LSU's Garrett Nussmeier if he went undrafted (the Chiefs nabbed him in the seventh round). They instead signed Virginia Tech passer Kyron Drones in undrafted free agency. And, keep in mind, should Indy's Anthony Richardson Sr. be traded, he's looking for an extension of the McVay-Shanahan-LaFleur tree from which to learn. Considering the success Matt LaFleur had with Malik Willis, Richardson will make sense if Green Bay has any interest.

Second-round corner Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) was a favorite of defensive backs coaches predraft, in part because of the impressive tools. "He's got a ton of ability -- he just didn't always show it," one of them said. "Improve the consistency and you've really got something."

The Vikings conducted this draft while in a transitional state, with longtime team executive Rob Brzezinski holding the interim GM tag through the draft. While Minnesota improved its defense, some around the league had questions about the overall haul. "How much influence did Brian Flores have [on the selections]?" one AFC exec asked. "It felt like a lot. Felt like a coach-heavy draft."

The first-round selection of Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks felt risky to some, due to multiple foot surgeries. But his upside is high. Third-round safety Jakobe Thomas (Miami) was considered more of a mid-to-late Day 3 pick to multiple scouts. Scouts lauded the second-round selection of Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday, one of the top off-ball backers in the draft who should be able to contribute right away.

NFC SOUTH

Third-round receiver Zachariah Branch (Georgia) gives head coach Kevin Stefanski exactly what he needs -- if used correctly. Scouts say Branch is best utilized as a unique weapon more so than a receiver in the traditional sense. "He's good on gadget plays, getting the ball to him quickly," an NFC exec said. "Screens, sweeps. He's excellent with ball in his hands. He's a dangerous returner. If you use him like that, he's going to be a valuable guy. Being an intermediate and downfield passing guy is not what he majors in, though he can do some of that." Second-round corner Avieon Terrell ran a 4.6 40 but that was due to a bad hamstring. One NFL personnel evaluator says Terrell is "fast enough, particularly when breaking on routes."

The Panthers were essentially tackle or bust on Day 1. Carolina was high on Proctor. If he somehow slipped to 19, he was a viable option for the Panthers. But eventual pick Monroe Freeling (Georgia) was highly regarded, and Utah's Caleb Lomu was on the Panthers' short list, too.

Carolina still has a glaring need at tight end that it didn't fill. Stowers was on the board when Carolina picked at No. 49, but the Panthers weren't totally comfortable with the player there and liked the idea of pairing Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter with Pro Bowler Derrick Brown inside.

An AFC scout on third-round receiver Chris Brazzell II: 'He's fast and big, but those Tennessee receivers have had trouble making it in the league. He does have some route-running ability, though. He could become an exception."

Were the Saints a threat to move up within the top 10? A few teams I spoke to this week believed that, if Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey had fallen out of the top three, perhaps New Orleans would have jumped on picking him. Another exec from a team in the top 10 disagreed with that notion. Either way, based on the way the board fell, the Saints zeroed in on Jordyn Tyson. The sense is they would have been happy with Tyson or Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, the Titans' pick at No. 4.

New Orleans did significant homework on the receiving group. The Saints got serious Day 3 speed in back-to-back-to-back picks. North Dakota State receiver Bryce Lance ran a 4.34 40, followed by Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles (4.27) and LSU receiver Barlon Brown (4.4). All three can fly.

An NFC scout on third-round tight end Oscar Delp (Georgia): "Athletic, can run, block, three-down tight end that was underutilized at UGA."

Tampa had essentially scoured the earth for pass-rush help before landing on Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round. The Bucs explored signing Trey Hendrickson in free agency. They looked into the trade market, including Jonathan Greenard, the Vikings pass rusher who was traded to Philadelphia this weekend. Luckily for Tampa, a player who could have landed in the top 10 who happened to play a premium position of need fell, leading to palpable suspense and excitement in the team's war room. Tampa was hoping Bain or Downs reached them, with Mesidor a viable option, too.

Expect head coach Todd Bowles to utilize Bain inside as well as on the edge. Fourth-round corner Keionte Scott (Miami) is a natural in the slot, with second-year player Jacob Parrish having the ability to kick outside if necessary.

NFC WEST

A Cardinals source on what the franchise likes from third-round quarterback Carson Beck of Miami: "Size. Winner. Natural thrower. Been through some s--." The Cardinals believe that Beck's struggles at Georgia and successful transition to Miami showed his resilience. While many around the league pegged Arizona as a Ty Simpson suitor, and the Cardinals liked him, they were also heavily scouting Beck, whose first top 30 visit was to the desert.

Also factoring into the quarterback decision: Taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. Love's presence made going offensive line in Round 2 more sensible, thus making a path to Simpson unclear -- and widening the path for Beck in the third. A few scouts we talked to were supportive of the Love pick. "He's the best player in the draft and the team sucks and needs excitement," an AFC scout said. "I get it. They'll be fine."

While the Rams' plans for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 crystallized, a look at the board suggests Los Angeles could have moved back and still gotten its passer. One potential option was Detroit moving from No. 17 to 13 to get one of the offensive tackles. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is a Rams disciple and has deep familiarity with Rams general manager Les Snead. Detroit, which had been making calls for a potential move up, stood pat.

Second-round tight end Max Klare (Ohio State) gives the Rams flexibility in 2027. Tight end Colby Parkinson is a free agent after this season. "Klare and [former second-round pick] Terrance Ferguson can be a really good one-two in two years," an NFC scout said. But expect Klare to see the field as a rookie -- especially if the Rams roll out unconventional four tight-end sets.

Mike Evans might look across the formation and see a player who reminds him of his old running mate in Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin Jr. San Francisco's second-round receiver, Ole Miss' De'Zhaun Stribling, compared favorably to Godwin when he was coming out of Penn State, from weight (207 to 209) to 40 time (4.36 to 4.42), vertical jump (identical 36 inches) and broad jump (10-feet-7 to 10-6). Brock Purdy won't complain about that pairing, with Stribling's ability to separate over the middle a nice complement to Evans' vertical threat.

The Seahawks are following an established blueprint with the selection of second-round safety Bud Clark (TCU) -- safeties with cornerback backgrounds. Clark played safety and nickel corner in college, similar to the backgrounds of Seahawks safety Julian Love, a former corner, and Coby Bryant, who signed with Chicago in free agency after a successful four-year stint in Seattle. Clark should become another Mike Macdonald versatility special on the back end. The sense in Seattle is that first-round tailback Jadarian Price (Notre Dame) won't have to be a bell cow right away. The Seahawks have backfield depth and also hope to utilize dual-threat QB Jalen Milroe.

Price has a special skill set that will be hard to keep off the field, but he'll have time to develop, too. The Seahawks are still high on veteran guard Anthony Bradford, who's in a contract year, despite drafting guard Beau Stephens in the fifth round.