Sources: Giants WR Darius Slayton has core-muscle surgery

Jordan Raanan recaps the 2026 NFL Draft on behalf of the Giants. (1:01)

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had surgery for a core-muscle injury recently and is expected to be sidelined throughout the Giants' offseason program this spring, sources told NFL Network on Thursday.

Slayton expected to be cleared for training camp, the sources told NFL Network.

Slayton, who re-signed with the Giants last year on a three-year, $36 million contract, finished last season with 37 catches for 538 yards and a touchdown in 14 games as the team's No. 2 receiver.

Malik Nabers, the Giants' No. 1 wide receiver, will be returning this season from a torn ACL he suffered last October but also is likely to be sidelined for the offseason program.

The Giants bolstered their wide receiver depth this offseason by trading up to select Malachi Fields in the third round of the NFL draft and signing veterans Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III and Isaiah Hodgins in free agency.

The Giants also hosted veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a workout and physical last week. Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that Beckham "looked good" but said a reunion between the Giants' 2014 first-round pick and the organization has to make sense for both sides.

The Giants lost wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who led the team with 92 receptions and 1,014 yards last season, in free agency to the Tennessee Titans.

Slayton, 29, has 296 catches for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons, all with the Giants.