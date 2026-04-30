Source: Calais Campbell reuniting with Ravens for 19th season

Stephen A. Smith takes stock of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens ahead of this season. (2:24)

Stephen A. Smith: Lamar Jackson has a lot on his shoulders this season (2:24)

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Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who played with the Ravens from 2020 to 2022, is returning to sign a one-year deal with Baltimore, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Campbell will turn 40 on Sept. 1, and this will be his 19th NFL season.

Campbell played 643 snaps last season, outpacing the goal the Arizona Cardinals had set for him.

Despite playing more than expected, Campbell still produced. He played in all 17 games and finished with 6.5 sacks, tied for his most in a season since he had 10.5 in 2018 while with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His leadership was lauded throughout the Cardinals organization, which drafted him in the second round in 2008 and for which he played his first nine seasons. He was a mentor to the entire defensive line room, from rookies like 2025 first-round pick Walter Nolen III to veterans like Dalvin Tomlinson.

In addition to his 6.5 sacks, Campbell also had two passes defended and finished with 43 tackles, including nine for loss, while also contributing 16 quarterback hits.

Campbell contemplated retiring but ultimately decided to return for a 19th season.

A six-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2017, when he finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting, Campbell also has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

He has 117 sacks, 282 QB hits and 18 forced fumbles in his career.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to his report.