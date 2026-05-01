Cowboys DC Parker ready to mold Dallas' defensive draft picks

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FRISCO, Texas -- Will McClay would be at his computer, studying picks for the 2026 NFL draft when his cell phone would ding with another text message from Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

At one moment, it could be a picture of Caleb Downs. The next it could be Malachi Lawrence. They could be of whoever Parker had in mind.

"He does this thing where he messages you and he's trying to get you to think his thoughts," said McClay, the Cowboys' vice president of player personnel.

"Little manifestations, I think," Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "Yeah, [it's] 'The more I talk about Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, the more these guys will make those decisions.'"

The not-so-subtle reminders worked because the Cowboys were able to land Downs and Lawrence in the first round, picks Nos. 11 and 23, of last week's NFL draft. In fact, of the Cowboys' seven draft picks, five came on Parker's side of the ball.

It was reminiscent of the 2021 draft, the first for then-coordinator Dan Quinn, when the Cowboys' first six picks were defensive players, starting with Micah Parsons in Round 1.

Like 2021, the Cowboys entered 2026 knowing they needed to overhaul the defense. When the Cowboys finished 2024 allowing 355.1 yards and 27.5 points per game, they thought it couldn't get worse. But it did. Last season, the Cowboys allowed 377 yards per game and 30.1 points per game.

This offseason in NFL free agency, the Cowboys added safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke. They signed cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. Defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard and Otito Ogbonnia were signed as well. They re-signed Sam Williams and believe the move to outside linebacker in Parker's 3-4 scheme will improve his productivity.

In the draft, they added Downs and Lawrence, plus linebacker Jaishawn Barham in the third round and cornerback Devin Moore and defensive lineman LT Overton in the fourth round.

Add in the trade to acquire veteran linebacker Dee Winters from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick and the makeover is complete. Well, perhaps so, although executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys will continue to look for help.

Now Parker has to do his job.

"It's been a dramatic change in the bones of whatever it takes to step out here and play some defense," owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. "Now we'll see where we go from here."

The Cowboys are expecting new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to turn the unit around in 2026. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

When the Cowboys named Parker as coordinator in January, Jones said he made up his mind he was going to know more about how the defense would be put together than he had in previous years.

The Cowboys traded defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers in part because they did not know how he would fit in Parker's scheme. When the personnel department, Parker and defensive line coach Marcus Dixon talked about Overton, he kept hearing what they had said about Odighizuwa. While they saw little difference in the skill set, there was a difference in the price, considering Odighizuwa was making $20 million per year.

In Downs, Lawrence and Barham, the Cowboys have players who can perform at multiple positions. Same with Thompson, Locke and Durant.

"From the offensive side of it, it's what makes it hard on us," Schottenheimer said. "When you've got pieces out there, you're not sure exactly where they're going to align or where they're going to play. They can do different things."