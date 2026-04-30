Source: Packers exercise Lukas Van Ness' fifth-year option

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GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Despite recording only 8.5 sacks over his first three NFL seasons, Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness had the fifth-year option picked up on his rookie deal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The deadline for teams to decide on fifth-year options for all 2023 first-round picks is Friday.

Van Ness is now expected to make $13.8 million, fully guaranteed via the option, in 2027. He will make a little more than $3 million this coming season, which would have been the final year of his contract had the Packers passed on the option year.

Van Ness, the 13th pick in the 2023 draft, battled a foot injury at several points in 2025 and appeared in only nine regular-season games. He posted just 1.5 sacks. He added a sack in the wild-card playoff loss to the Chicago Bears. Van Ness had four sacks as a rookie and three in 2024 while playing in every game over his first two seasons.

"I would've liked to get those games back that he missed this past year because he was playing at such a high level for us," Packers general manager Brian Gutekusnt said earlier this offseason. "Anytime you miss those kind of games in a year, it kind of stunts you a little bit. He was playing very well for us. It's always tough to get back to that level when you have that pause in the season. We feel really good about him, where he's headed, what he's done for us so far and what he'll do for us in the future."

The Packers picked Van Ness with one of the selections they acquired in the trade with the New York Jets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers were originally picking 15th in that draft but moved up to the Jets' spot at No. 13 as part of that deal.

Last offseason, the Packers picked up the option on one of their 2022 first-round picks, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, but declined it on the other, linebacker Quay Walker. Wyatt will make $12.938 this season. After playing out his four seasons with the Packers, Walker signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency this offseason.

The Athletic first reported that Van Ness' option was exercised.