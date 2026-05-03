Can QB Cade Klubnik live up to his 2025 hype with the Jets?

Dan Orlovsky explains why he is optimistic about the Jets' future after the 2026 NFL draft. (0:42)

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. From 1 to 110: It was supposed to be the year of the quarterback, and the name atop some of the earliest 2026 mock drafts was Clemson's Cade Klubnik.

ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid both had Klubnik as the No. 1 overall pick in their "way-too-early" mocks from last spring and summer.

And then the 2025 season happened.

Klubnik, like a handful of other highly rated college quarterbacks, fell short of expectations. He wound up being drafted 110th overall by the Jets, who traded up 18 spots in the fourth round -- the largest upward move in a picks-for-picks, same-draft-day trade in franchise history, according to the Jets. Some talent evaluators expected him to go later than that.

The draft is a fickle business. Prospects can go from blue chip to feeling blue in a matter of months.

"To be critical of my own profession, [the early mocks] are driven so much on hype, and Klubnik had just come off that College Football Playoff against Texas," Miller said by phone, referring to Klubnik's 336-yard, three-touchdown passing performance. "They lost, but he put the team on his back. You thought, 'Oh my gosh!' You expected that last season, but instead what we got was a decline from him.

"It was never that he was Caleb Williams or Trevor Lawrence -- he was never that type of prospect -- but you were projecting what we saw against Texas in the CFP was actually who he was going to be. But Clemson regressed across the board. Every player except Blake Miller (first round, Detroit Lions) saw their stock drop."

Klubnik went from 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2024 to 2,943 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025, as Clemson stumbled to 7-6.

The Jets haven't had much luck with Day 3 quarterbacks -- or any quarterbacks, for that matter. Four of the last seven drafted by them never took a snap in an NFL game -- Jordan Travis (2024), James Morgan (2020), Christian Hackenberg (2016) and Tajh Boyd (2014).

It's hard enough to hit on a quarterback in the first round, let alone the fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh. Of the 60 quarterbacks drafted on Day 3 from 2016 to 2025, only three have started at least 20 games -- Dak Prescott (139), Gardner Minshew (47) and Brock Purdy (45).

Basically, it's a 1-in-20 chance of finding a starter. That's why it's akin to a lottery ticket.

"There is a track record of taking highly experienced college players and letting them play," Miller said. "You hate to make the Purdy comparison because it's so overused at this point, but if there's going to be a Purdy in this year's class, it's going to be Klubnik because of the experience, the athletic ability, the arm and the situation."

The Jets made former Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik the 110th pick in the draft. Jacob Kupferman/AP

2. Speed kills: On paper, the Jets' edge rush should be much improved from last season. The addition of second overall pick David Bailey, combined with Will McDonald IV, gives them two outside rushers that can win with speed.

They also have two experienced rushers in Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare, who spent the last four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

"We have four guys, four edges -- well, actually more than that -- but with those four guys that we have on the team, they're going to be able to cause some damage for us," coach Aaron Glenn said.

The Jets were second to last in sacks (26) last season. The lack of pressure on the quarterback was one of the reasons why they failed to record an interception -- the first team in history to take an oh-fer in at least a 16-game season.

3. Tech-nically speaking: Bailey led the FBS with 14.5 sacks.

Here's some context. Film review reveals that he won with outside speed on no fewer than seven sacks -- plays in which he blew past the tackle. He used power (i.e., bull rush) on two sacks, including one against Oregon in the College Football Playoff. He used a natty spin move for another two.

Surprisingly, Bailey was double-teamed on only one sack -- a play against Arizona State in which he was chipped by a tight end. No doubt, he benefited from a strong supporting cast, which probably resulted in fewer double teams.

Texas Tech had an outstanding front with Romello Height (San Francisco 49ers, third-round pick) and Lee Hunter (Carolina Panthers, second round), not to mention linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (Miami Dolphins, second round). Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire called the pass rushers his "Velociraptors."

It also helped that they played with big leads -- a lot of big leads. Nearly half of Bailey's pass rushes (155 out of 353) came with the Red Raiders leading by at least 14 points. That total (155) led the FBS. Height wasn't far behind at 150.

In other words, Bailey played in the ideal pass-rushing environment last season. It probably won't be that way on a still-developing Jets team, though they believe his physical traits will carry over.

"First-step quickness," Glenn said. "That's obvious when you watch the tape, the way he's able to beat tackles around the edge. But don't take him for a guy that can just rush with speed around the edge. Man, there are several power things that he's done within his game that allows him to be able to show that he can rush for power."

4. Gold star, but ..: The Jets received high grades and rave reviews for their draft class, including a tip of the cap from Next Gen Stats, which gave them the No. 1 overall draft score.

That they made three first-round picks boosted their grades, no doubt, but we all know that success in April doesn't always translate to wins in the fall and winter.