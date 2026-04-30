Makai Lemon to wear No. 9, first Eagles player since Nick Foles

Makai Lemon says he will "give everything" for the Eagles after he was drafted at No. 20 in the 2026 NFL draft. (0:24)

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Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Makai Lemon revealed his jersey number Thursday, and it holds a special meaning for Eagles fans.

Lemon will don No. 9, last worn by Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl win in February 2018. Foles retired from the league in 2024 and left Philadelphia in March 2019, yet no other player had worn his number since his departure.

Foles gave the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner his blessing for No. 9.

"I talked to him on the phone," Lemon said. "He wanted to pass that number over, wanted to speak to me on the phone before anybody else told me so. I appreciate him, and hopefully I can meet him soon. He's around the building."

The wide receiver added that he's aware that no one else has worn the number since, and he said he doesn't take it lightly. There is no significance behind Lemon's choice except that he wanted the lowest number he could get.

Lemon, who wore Nos. 24 and 6 at USC, isn't the first Eagles player to try to snag No. 9.

Former linebacker Josh Sweat wore it in high school and college but when drafted in 2018 switched to No. 75 with Foles on the roster. He wore 94 from 2019 to 2023 and revealed in the 2024 offseason that he tried to don No. 9 before choosing No. 19.

"I can't get 9 now because it's retired," Sweat said in 2024.

Philadelphia, however, hadn't officially retired the number, though it wasn't reissued until this year.

Lemon expressed his appreciation to the Eagles and Foles for passing the number down because the former quarterback "could've easily kept that number to himself."

"I definitely cherish that so much," he said. "I represent the 9 well, wearing it, representing the team well. So I'm just super excited to get that number for sure."

Taken at No. 20 in the 2026 NFL draft, Lemon led the country last season with 1,156 receiving yards and 96.3 receiving yards per game for USC.