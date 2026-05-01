How to watch 'The Pick Is In' documentary on ESPN

Here's a trailer for "The Pick Is In," a feature film that takes you behind the scenes of the NFL draft. (0:25)

The Pick Is In: Behind the NFL Draft trailer (0:25)

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The NFL made history when more than 800,000 fans attended this year's draft in Pittsburgh. The total broke the previous record of 775,000 set at the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit. "The Pick Is In" takes viewers behind the scenes of the three-day event, following front office personnel, coaches and scouts from the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and multiple other clubs.

Produced by NFL Films and Skydance Sports, the documentary captures tense trade negotiations and potentially franchise-altering decisions and provides an intimate look at the draft journeys of numerous prospects, including No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, No. 3 pick Jeremiyah Love and No. 11 pick Caleb Downs.

Here are key facts about the documentary:

When will 'The Pick Is In' air?

The documentary premieres Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the debut on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the film's streaming hub.

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, draft recap and more.