Prosecutors say no charges against DK Metcalf for fan altercation

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will not face criminal charges stemming from his altercation with a fan at Ford Field during the Steelers' December game against the Detroit Lions, the Wayne County Prosecutors Office announced May 1.

According to a statement provided to the Detroit Free Press, the fan, Ryan Kennedy, "did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game."

"At approximately 5:30 p.m., it is alleged that [Kennedy] left his seat holding a Metcalf jersey to get an autograph. As he approached the front railing of the stands, he said something to Mr. Metcalf. As Mr. Metcalf approached the stands, there was a brief interaction where Mr. Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back. The fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game," the statement said.

"After an extensive review of all the relevant evidence, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has determined that charges will not issue in this case."

Metcalf was suspended two games without pay for the incident, forfeiting more than $500,000 in game checks and voiding his $45 million in guarantees.

Kennedy is suing Metcalf, among others, for making "defamatory and life-altering statements." Former NFL players Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe are included in that lawsuit for publicly suggesting Metcalf's actions were motivated by Kennedy using racist language. That lawsuit remains ongoing.