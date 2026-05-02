Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on track to participate in first OTAs

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Less than a month before the Kansas City Chiefs hold their first voluntary offseason practice, coach Andy Reid said Saturday quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to participate alongside his teammates, even if it's in a limited capacity.

Mahomes is continuing to progress well in his rehab after he had surgery in December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, according to Reid. The Chiefs are scheduled to have their first three OTAs on May 26-28.

"He is in a good position to be able to do some things," Reid said of Mahomes. "If he can do some things, [he'll do it]. Phase two [of the offseason program], remember, there's no contact and there's no offense versus defense. It's phase three that you get into that. ... He's in a position where he can do everything, I think."

Mahomes has spent most days since his procedure inside the Chiefs' training facility as part of his rehab, often working with Julie Frymyer, the athletic trainer who has helped him recover from previous injuries throughout his nine-year career. In late March, Mahomes posted a four-second clip on his Instagram account to showcase himself throwing the ball again inside a training gym. The video showed Mahomes executing a five-step dropback at a moderate tempo before throwing the ball, which appeared to be an intermediate pass.

Since then, Mahomes has continued to increase his workout sessions.

"I know he's doing a lot of stuff right now," Reid said of Mahomes. "He is throwing the ball. He does it on his own."