Shedeur Sanders graduates from Colorado, re-creates Deion photo

Kevin Clark details why Shedeur Sanders should be the starting quarterback for the Browns in 2026. (0:44)

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Last year, Shedeur Sanders saw his NFL dream come true. Now, he's realizing another major life accomplishment: graduating from college.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback took the stage at Colorado on Saturday, graduating with a sociology degree. Sanders posted a video of himself with other students as they prepared to receive their diplomas.

"What's up? We at graduation," he said. "It's called excellence, man. It's excellence."

Sanders also re-created an iconic image of his father, Deion, who laid out his uniform in the locker room before Super Bowl XXIX. This time, Shedeur laid out his cap and gown.

He spent two seasons at Jackson State, then another two with the Buffaloes before declaring for the draft in 2025. Colorado retired his number in April 2025. The Browns selected him with the 144th pick and he appeared in eight games, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

It's been a busy offseason for Shedeur. In March, he changed his number back from No. 12 to No. 2, the number he wore throughout his career until Cleveland.