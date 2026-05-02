Ravens coach on QB Diego Pavia: 'Show us what you can do'

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- As the Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their rookie minicamp Sunday, coach Jesse Minter was noncommittal about decorated Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, saying it's his time to seize an opportunity.

Pavia signed with the Ravens this week after becoming the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted in 12 years. He is currently competing with Connecticut's Joe Fagnano for Baltimore's No. 3 quarterback job, although the Ravens could look at more quarterbacks this offseason.

"So now he's in the door and it's like, 'show us what you can do,'" Minter said Saturday. "And just like all the undrafted rookies, that's what I would say."

Minter added, "For us, we see it as an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something, and that's really what this is for us."

Pavia, who was not made available for interviews, has become one of the most polarizing figures in college football. Throughout the predraft process, there were questions about Pavia's age (24), lack of height (5-foot-10) and decision-making off the field.

After finishing runner-up to Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza in December, Pavia posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "F- ALL THE VOTERS" along with a thumbs-down emoji on social media. He later apologized.

Minter learned more about Pavia after speaking to those at Vanderbilt, where he was the defensive coordinator in 2021. One of his closest friends is Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea.

"[Pavia has] had some experiences that are learning experiences that he could learn from and be better from. I don't think anybody would dispute that," Minter said. "But when you talk to the people inside that building [at Vanderbilt] and what he's about as a player, he is showing up early every day and working really hard."

After throwing 29 touchdown passes and rushing for 10 more, Pavia was named first-team All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the best upperclassman quarterback in college football.

"He's a guy who plays with a chip on his shoulder," said Ravens rookie running back Adam Randall, who also played with Pavia at the Senior Bowl. "He has a great energy and attitude. He's a competitor."

Minter said the number of quarterbacks that the Ravens will carry this offseason is "in flux." It could range from three to five quarterbacks. Minter didn't rule out looking at veteran free-agent quarterbacks or a couple other rookies.

"We'll kind of look at it coming out of [rookie minicamp]," Minter said. "I think that's a room where you're always trying to find that perfect number and we'll continue to do that."