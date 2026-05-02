Raiders QB Mendoza working on transition to play under center

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders' first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, said he has learned a lot over the last two days of rookie minicamp, adding that information has been coming in like a "firehose."

"I'm just trying to take it all in to get better every single day, pay attention to detail, and [connect] with the teammates," Mendoza said after Saturday's practice. "It's so great. Rookie camp, all coming together as an offense, defense, special teams [and] as a team together to have core coherent practices so it can all get better at football."

During the media viewing period of practice, Mendoza primarily took snaps under center -- which is what he is expected to do in coach Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme. Mendoza said he "still has a long way to go" to learn how to play under center after operating mostly in shotgun formation at California and Indiana.

In three seasons (two at Cal and one at Indiana), Mendoza took five snaps under center. He mentioned that the added footwork has been the biggest adjustment to playing under center over the last two days.

"Instead of being back there in shotgun, we have to get back to make sure you best serve your offensive linemen, still be on time [and] still decipher the defense," Mendoza said. "And with that, actually having an emphasis on those first two steps, on securing the snap and getting out of there, and [being] powerful with having quick feet."

To make Mendoza's transition smoother, he has conducted walk-throughs at the team hotel with the fellow rookies during the last two nights before practice, taking 25 to 50 snaps under center with each offensive lineman.

Offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, a third-round pick in last month's draft who played left tackle and center at Texas A&M, said it has been awesome to get additional reps in with Mendoza. Zuhn called Mendoza a "great leader," adding that the Heisman Trophy winner is easy to talk to.

"We didn't do very much under center at [Texas] A&M, either, so it's been great getting those extra reps. ...We are getting ready to roll," Zuhn said.

Mendoza also has a ton of time in the film room, studying his new teammate Kirk Cousins and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, both of whom have played in Kubiak's system in the past. In those film sessions, Mendoza has closely watched both players' footwork and eyes, which has been beneficial for his development.

Mendoza praised the Raiders coaching staff for making it easy for him to make the transition from college to the NFL. He said Kubiak is a great teacher.

"Having such a genius offensive mind running such a coherent and complementary system is a really good place, really good situation to be in as a quarterback," Mendoza said.

Even though the first day of OTAs does not take place until May 18, Mendoza doesn't plan to accompany Indiana on its reported visit to the White House on May 11 to celebrate the program's first national championship victory.

Mendoza said he prefers to stay back in Las Vegas to continue practicing.

"I gotta prove myself. I can't miss practice," Mendoza said. "...As a rookie, I don't think that's a good look. I'm trying to best serve my teammates, and I don't know if that'd be accomplishing that goal."