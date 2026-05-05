Falcons believe rookie WR Branch fits new scheme

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Zachariah Branch spent last Friday night in a five-bedroom suite at the Crockfords Las Vegas, a luxe offshoot of the Resorts World hotel and casino right on the famous Strip.

It was the kind of lavish surroundings befitting of the news Branch was about to get as he, family and friends watched the second night of the NFL draft.

"It was crazy, though," Branch said with a laugh. "I took a tour video [of the suite]. I sent just my friends and stuff, and the video was like four minutes."

Branch didn't even get to sleep that night. He got a ride directly to the airport for a 6 a.m. flight to an airport he is extremely familiar with.

The former University of Georgia wide receiver was selected in the third round (79th overall) by the Atlanta Falcons. A few hours later, he was touching down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and getting a lift via black SUV to the team's facility, which is just about 40 miles from the Georgia campus.

Branch was the second Bulldogs player taken on one of the first two days of the draft by the Falcons in as many years. And like edge rusher Jalon Walker, Branch is expected to make an impact right away.

The Falcons love Branch's measurables, especially his 4.35-second 40-yard dash and 20 bench-press reps of 225 pounds despite being only about 180 pounds himself.

Branch, 22, has the speed and explosiveness to generate gamebreaking plays, as well as the strength and fearlessness to go over the middle. He has drawn comparisons to Tyreek Hill and, coincidentally, the first quarterback throwing to him in Atlanta might be Hill's former Dolphins teammate Tua Tagovailoa.

Branch is also a valuable return man -- "which is no small thing," Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said -- and is likely to be in that role for the Falcons from Day 1. Branch's best work as a return man was in 2023 at USC when he had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Falcons third-round pick Zachariah Branch led the SEC in receptions last season with 81. Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

"We've spent a lot of time with him, the coaches have, and he really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works," Stefanski said. "But just a player that you can really line up all over the field."

Georgia used Branch in unique ways, with many catches on screens and plays behind the line of scrimmage in an effort to get the ball in his hands and allow him to make plays. Branch led the Bulldogs in receptions (81), receiving yards (811) and receiving touchdowns (six). The reception total also led the SEC. The Falcons went back and watched Branch's tape from when he was at USC, where he was used in a more traditional wide receiver role. He had 47 receptions for 503 yards for the Trojans in 2024.

"I think you get to see him run more ... routes on the route tree at USC and you have an even greater appreciation for the skill set and what he's able to do," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said.

Branch is not quite 5-foot-9 and weighed 177 pounds at the combine. But his father, Sheva, is a high-performance coach for athletes, who has worked with the likes of Serena Williams. Branch has been well-prepared for NFL life from a strength-and-conditioning standpoint for quite some time. He said he had a 300-pound power clean and squatted 515 pounds in high school. Branch said he does 100 pushups and 100 sit-ups every day "just to stay in my maintenance."

"I've always been strong," Branch said. "Even when I got to Georgia, I think people were shocked. I'd be lifting with the linemen. I was probably strongest pound-for-pound on the team."

Branch could start right away for the Falcons, potentially in the slot. The Falcons' new regime -- Stefanski, Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan -- have remade the team's wide receiver room after a disastrous 2025.

Drake London is still the No. 1 wideout, but Darnell Mooney was released and the Falcons signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. Atlanta also franchise-tagged tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., who has the skill set to line up like a wide receiver, and running back Bijan Robinson is an elite pass-catcher out of the backfield.

The new-look group has the versatility to create mismatches for either Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr., whoever wins the starting job. Penix is still recovering from left ACL surgery.

Branch has known London for years. After he was drafted, Branch got a FaceTime call from London and Robinson. They didn't get the video tour of the Crockfords suite. Branch was already geared to get down to business.

"A lot of those guys are high-character and high-talent players, as well," Branch said. "So that's something I'm really looking forward to. And that's something that I love to be around -- like-minded players and people who are striving to be the best versions of themselves and ultimately help the team as best as possible, as well. So, I think the offense could definitely be special, and I'm excited to see what transpires this season."