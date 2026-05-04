Source: Packers signing veteran Tyrod Taylor as new QB2

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Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is signing with the Green Bay Packers to back up starter Jordan Love, a source told NFL Network.

Terms of Taylor's contract with the Packers weren't immediately known.

The Packers have been seeking a new backup quarterback after Malik Willis signed in free agency with the Miami Dolphins on a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

The well-traveled Taylor, who turns 37 on Aug. 3, is a solid backup and capable spot starter, but he has trouble staying healthy.

Taylor missed training camp with the New York Jets last summer due to arthroscopic knee surgery -- an issue that flared up in the middle of the season. He was named the starter on Nov. 17, replacing the ineffective Justin Fields, but he made only three starts from that point. He injured his groin on the first series of the third start and came out of the game. He never played again, as the Jets turned to rookie Brady Cook.

It was a familiar story for Taylor, who has battled a variety of injuries throughout his 15-year career. He hasn't started more than six games in a season since 2017, his final season with the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets became his seventh team, as he signed a two-year, $12 contract in 2024. Backing up Aaron Rodgers, Taylor was limited to mop-up duty in 2024. He made four starts in 2025 (the first as an injury replacement for Fields), posting a 1-3 record and finishing with 779 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Taylor was hailed by his teammates as a consummate professional, refusing to make waves amid the Jets' quarterback turmoil.

He was a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2011, one of only five players from that draft still active in 2025. For his career, Taylor is 29-31-1 as a starter.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.