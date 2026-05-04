Source: Anthony Richardson ends absence from Colts' workouts

Colts general manager Chris Ballard joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss Indianapolis' draft class and what he liked from it. (2:20)

Colts' GM: We were excited CJ Allen was available for us to draft (2:20)

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Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. reported Monday for voluntary offseason workouts after staying home the past two weeks, a source told ESPN's Stephen Holder.

With the Colts seemingly no closer to trading him, as he requested, and with no indication they'll release him, Richardson is back in the building for the time being.

The Colts on Friday declined Richardson's fifth-year option, which will make him a free agent after the 2026 season.

Friday was the deadline for NFL teams to exercise the fifth-year options on 2023 first-round selections. Exercising Richardson's option would have come with a guaranteed salary in 2027 of more than $22 million.

Named the starting quarterback just two weeks into his first training camp in 2023, Richardson requested a trade in February and was granted permission to speak with other teams about a potential deal.

Richardson has been seeking a fresh start after the Colts signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension last month to be the team's starter for the foreseeable future.

General manager Chris Ballard recently pointed out that it's possible Richardson remains with the team.

Richardson, a raw prospect who started just 13 games at the University of Florida, has struggled with performance and injuries in his short Colts tenure. He missed 17 games because of injuries during his stint as the starter in 2023-24, then spent most of last season on injured reserve after an accident during pregame warmups left him with an orbital fracture.

In 17 appearances over three seasons, Richardson has completed 50.6% of his attempts with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.