Charge against L'Jarius Sneed from shooting dropped

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A charge against former Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed stemming from a shooting at a Dallas car dealership in December 2024 has been dropped.

Sneed's Dallas-based criminal defense attorney, Michael J. Todd, made the announcement.

Sneed was originally charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor offense of failure to report a felony under circumstances in which serious bodily injury or death may have resulted and knowingly failing to immediately report the commission of the offense to a law enforcement officer. The charge is punishable by one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.

The incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 6, 2024, when Christian Nshimiyimana, who owns an exotic car rental business and was researching vehicles for his company, was sitting inside a Mercedes G-Wagon at a dealership in Carrollton, Texas. Nshimiyimana said Sneed and his personal assistant pulled up to the dealership in a rented Lamborghini Urus and shot at him while he was sitting inside his vehicle.

Nshimiyimana filed a $1 million lawsuit against Sneed and a defendant listed as John Doe of "an unprovoked attack in cold blood and broad daylight." According to the lawsuit, Nshimiyimana identified Sneed and his assistant at the car dealership but didn't recognize Sneed from his NFL career or television. Nshimiyimana also does not recall ever meeting Sneed before that day. The lawsuit says the defendants might have mistaken Nshimiyimana for someone else.

The lawsuit is still pending.

Sneed posted this on social media after the announcement: "Been such a toll on me the [past] two years, the weight is finally off. Tell that devil I'm coming back for everything he tried to [steal]."

The Titans traded for Sneed in March 2024 and signed him to a four-year, $76 million deal. Sneed, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, struggled to stay on the field for the Titans, appearing in only 12 games over the past two seasons due to a hamstring injury, a quadriceps injury and a knee procedure.

Tennessee released Sneed last March, saving $11.4 million in salary cap space. The move cost the Titans $8.1 million in dead cap money. Sneed is currently a free agent.