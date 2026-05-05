Lawrence Taylor out of hospital after stomach-related illness

NEW YORK -- New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was discharged recently from the hospital following a stint for a stomach-related issue, his attorney said Tuesday.

Mark Eiglarsh said in an email to The Associated Press that Taylor is returning home to Florida after being hospitalized in Morristown, New Jersey, since April 20.

New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor has been released from the hospital after a stint for a stomach-related illness. Bill Kostroun/AP

"He is grateful to now be on the road to recovery and hopes to be back on the golf course soon," Eiglarsh said, adding that the 67-year-old expressed appreciation to the staff at Morristown Medical Center.

"Mr. Taylor would also like to sincerely thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and prayers. Knowing that so many people were thinking of him and praying for his recovery gave him strength and helped carry him through a very challenging time."

Taylor spent his entire 13-season NFL career with the Giants, 1981-93, and helped them win the Super Bowl twice while being an eight-time AP All-Pro selection and earning MVP honors in 1986. His No. 56 is retired by the organization, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 1999.

After his football career, Taylor pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor criminal charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing an underage prostitute. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender, and in 2021 and 2024 he was charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state's registry.