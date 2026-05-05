Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson's Met Gala prep? Watching 'Sex and the City'

Check out the notable athletes at the 2026 Met Gala, including Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Angel Reese and more. (0:44)

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Former college teammates Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson reunited while getting ready for Monday's Met Gala -- and their preparation routine included a unique element: Watching "Sex and the City."

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" at the Gala, Burrow revealed the detail when speaking about the event and the buildup to it.

"I got my friend Justin here, we went to college together so it's always a great time when I get to see him," Burrow said. "It's always a fun day to just sit around, we watched some 'Sex and the City' and just hung out a little bit."

The popular television series, which premiered in the United States in 1998 and ran for six seasons and 94 episodes, follows the lives, careers and relationships of four women in New York City. A movie that follows up on the storylines of the television series was released in 2008, with a sequel in 2010.

Asked which character he related to most, Burrow declined to answer.

"That might not be a question for me. That might be a question for somebody else that knows me."