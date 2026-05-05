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          Sources: NFLRA schedules vote to ratify new CBA with NFL

          • Kevin Seifert
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            Kevin Seifert
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Kevin Seifert is a staff writer who covers the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL at ESPN. Kevin has covered the NFL for over 20 years, joining ESPN in 2008. He was previously a beat reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Washington Times. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia.
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          • Kalyn Kahler
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            Kalyn Kahler
            ESPN
              Kalyn Kahler is a senior NFL writer at ESPN. Kalyn reports on a range of NFL topics. She reported about the influence of coaching agents on NFL hiring and found out what current and former Cowboys players really think about the tour groups of fans that roam about The Star every day. Before joining ESPN in July of 2024, Kalyn wrote for The Athletic, Defector, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. She began her career at Sports Illustrated as NFL columnist Peter King's assistant. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she was a varsity cheerleader. In her free time, Kalyn takes Spanish classes and teaches Irish dance. You can reach out to Kalyn via email.
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          May 5, 2026, 09:58 PM

          Negotiations between the NFL and NFL Referees Association on a new collective bargaining agreement have progressed far enough that the union has scheduled a ratification vote Thursday night, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

          When formally approved by both sides, the agreement would avoid the necessity for using replacement officials this season. The existing CBA is set to expire May 31.

          Specific terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The NFL declined comment, and the NFLRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

          The sides negotiated for more than two years but reached a stalemate late this winter. The NFL began recruiting potential replacement officials from the college ranks in early March, and owners approved a sweeping set of rules that would have allowed league staff members to help officiate games from the NFL headquarters in New York City.

          Those rules were designed to minimize the type of chaos that occurred when the NFL used replacement officials during a 2012 CBA stalemate. But because they were contingent on the use of replacement officials, the rules approved in March will not apply to the 2026 season, presuming full ratification by May 31.

          NFL negotiators hoped to utilize the looming CBA expiration to make significant changes to the structure of officiating jobs. Owners wanted to increase the probationary periods for new hires, minimize the use of seniority for postseason and decrease the duration of official's "dark period" after the season, among other goals.