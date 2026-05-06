Russell Wilson says he's weighing offer from Jets, network TV

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Free agent quarterback Russell Wilson is weighing a contract offer from the New York Jets and a post-football career in network television.

Wilson, 37, visited the Jets last week to discuss the possibility of becoming Geno Smith's backup.

"It was great," Wilson told the New York Post on Wednesday at BTIG Charity Day in New York. "They offered me, and I'm trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do. I still know I can play ball at a high level, but I also have the opportunity to do TV, so we'll see what happens."

Russell Wilson tells The Post he's mulling the Jets' contract offer as TV networks offer him



Read more from the Exclusive ➡️ https://t.co/LvyYh58kBA pic.twitter.com/rKbr4rPjzo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 6, 2026

Wilson is having talks with CBS Sports about becoming an NFL studio analyst, The Athletic reported last week.

The Jets are looking to add experience to their depth chart. Their current backups are Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook, who have combined for only 13 career starts. They also have rookie Cade Klubnik, drafted in the fourth round.

Wilson made $10.5 million last season on a one-year contract with the New York Giants, who benched him after an 0-3 start to the season. He'd probably make less than half that amount from the Jets.

The Jets have made it clear that Smith is their starter. They solicited Smith's input on potential backups, and he spoke highly of Wilson. They were teammates for three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

New offensive coordinator Frank Reich said Smith "fits perfect" for the Jets.

"I feel his resilience, his toughness," Reich said Wednesday on a videoconference -- his first media availability since being hired.

"We're getting the best version of who he is," Reich added. "And I think his best football's ahead of him."