Justin Herbert seemingly makes cameo in Madison Beer music video tease

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Justin Herbert could add a music video appearance to his résumé.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback seemingly made an appearance in his girlfriend, singer Madison Beer's teaser to the music video for her song "lovergirl," which is featured on her upcoming album "locket deluxe."

In the video teaser, Beer appears to be singing to Herbert, whose face is slightly hidden, before the couple hides a kiss behind their hands.

Beer announced the music video will be released Friday along with the deluxe album, which will feature 15 tracks.

Lovergirl is one of four songs that haven't been released, with 11 other tunes available on streaming platforms.

While it's unclear when Herbert and Beer began dating, the couple was first spotted together in August 2025 on the set of a music video Beer appeared to be shooting, which began to spark dating rumors.

She's made appearances at SoFi Stadium to watch the Chargers play, which seemed to confirm they were dating after the two kissed on the sidelines during pregame of the Chargers' loss to the Washington Commanders.

Recently, Herbert posted a photo of the couple together with the caption, "My world!"

Now, the world will be watching for a Herbert cameo in Beer's music video.