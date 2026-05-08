Jets OC Reich took role for challenge of turning things around

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Why?

New York Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich replied to the question without hesitation, explaining why at 64 years old he accepted one of the toughest jobs in the NFL -- the new leader of a historically poor offense, one that chews up playcallers and quarterbacks at an alarming rate.

"Maybe I'm a little backwards," Reich said this week, "but that's actually what attracts me."

Spoken like a man who knows what it's like to defy seemingly insurmountable odds. A former quarterback, he rallied Maryland in 1984 from a 31-0 deficit to one of the most improbable victories in college football history. He did the same thing eight years later for the Buffalo Bills, a playoff win in which he wiped out a 35-3 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Present Reich with dire circumstances, and he will challenge himself to find a solution, using a calm, analytical approach to lead those around him. Speaking of the Jets, he sounded like he has been handed an unsolved Rubik's Cube.

"Take what looks on the surface like a difficult situation and figure out how to get it done, knowing that it can get done," Reich said. "That's what I love about this business. It's the best of the best. You're with the best coaches and the best players in the world."

Many before Reich have tried and failed. He's the Jets' 12thplay caller in the last 16 seasons, making this one of the most unstable gigs in the league. He inherits a unit that finished 29th in scoring, its 10th straight year in the bottom third.

Reich could be back at his home in North Carolina, collecting the final year of the contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, but he was "re-energized" by his 2025 stint as Stanford's interim head coach.

"It just reminded me of my love for the game, for the sport, for the purity of just coaching, being out on the field with the guys," said Reich, who took the job as a one-year favor to one of his former quarterbacks, Stanford general manager Andrew Luck.

After Stanford, the former Panthers and Indianapolis Colts coach decided he was ready for a return to the NFL, but it had to be the right opportunity. Jets coach Aaron Glenn wanted to shake up his offensive staff, looking to replace first-time coordinator Tanner Engstrand, so he reached out to Reich, an old friend. They were teammates on the 1996 Jets, who produced the worst record in franchise history -- 1-15.

So, no, they didn't create a lot of fond memories together, but they did remain in touch over the years.

"As soon as AG called, I knew right away this was something I wanted to do, mainly because of him, but also because of the challenge and the opportunity to be a part of a staff and be part of a team, an organization that has an opportunity to do something special and turn something around," Reich said.

Glenn, 3-14 in his first season, is counting on Reich to galvanize an offense that has some building blocks -- nine players drafted in the first or second round, all of whom will be under 27 years old on opening day.

They have proven playmakers in wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, plus a solid offensive line. The rest of it needs to be developed and guided with a clear vision, something that had been lacking.

Glenn said Reich has "a rare combination of experience, creativity and calm under pressure," calling his addition to the staff "another notch on our belt." He cited Reich's recent experience in college, saying they plan to incorporate some concepts from college into their playbook. Reich wouldn't discuss his specific plans, except to say they will play to their strength (the run game) and try to create more explosive plays.

The key, as usual, will be to improve the quarterback play. The Jets, coming out of the failed Aaron Rodgers era, started three quarterbacks last season (Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook) and finished 28th in QBR (35.2). The last time they finished better than 26th was 2015, when Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starter, Geno Smith the backup.

Gone are Fields and Taylor. The new starter -- this still seems surreal -- is Smith, who is like Reich in this respect: He's looking for a positive reboot after disappointment in his previous stop.

Frank Reich, the Jets' newest offense coordinator, spent last year as the interim head coach of Stanford. Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images

Smith, 35, was one-and-done with the Las Vegas Raiders, leading the league with 17 interceptions. Reich came up short of a one-and-done in his last NFL job, as he was fired only 11 games into his Panthers' tenure in 2023.

They're both in the twilight of their careers, looking to repair their reputations. Smith "fits perfect," according to Reich.

"I hadn't met Geno before here, and I'm kind of glad because I'm even more impressed with him now meeting him in person," he said. "I feel his resilience, his toughness. I always think the No. 1 attribute in any quarterback that you need, especially when you want to come and turn something around, is you need someone who's tough. I mean, tough mentally, tough physically. And I feel that from Geno on every front."

Smith said of Reich, "He's done it all, man, and he's highly respected. Every coach that I've talked to, they all respect him and they speak highly of him and just say how great of a coordinator he is."

Reich said he's having a blast, working with Glenn and getting to know the players. His challenge is massive. The goal, he said, is "to create problems the defense can't solve."

It's been a long time since the Jets did that.