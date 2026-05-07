Sources: Rodgers to visit Steelers, likely to play for team in '26

Michael Wilbon doesn't understand what the Steelers are doing waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision about playing in 2026. (1:05)

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Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend and is likely to play for them this season, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

There is no agreement between the Steelers and Rodgers at this time, sources told ESPN.

Steelers president Art Rooney II told NFL Network last week that he remained confident Rodgers would be the team's quarterback in 2026 and believed the uncertainty would wrap up soon. However, Rooney also said at the NFL's annual meeting in late March that the Steelers expected an answer from Rodgers by the NFL draft, which didn't happen.

General manager Omar Khan and coach Mike McCarthy, however, said before the draft that the Steelers were not putting a deadline on the 42-year-old quarterback to notify the team of his decision. Kahn indicated the team's conversations with Rodgers had "all been positive and good."

With Rodgers remaining unsigned in free agency, the Steelers applied the rarely used UFA tender on Rodgers late last month, ensuring they would be eligible to secure a compensatory draft pick if he signed with another team.

If Rodgers were to sign the tender, he would receive a 10% raise off last year's salary, which would pay him about $15 million this season. The tender also gives the Steelers exclusive negotiating rights with the quarterback if he does not sign with another team by July 22 or the first day of Pittsburgh's training camp, whichever is later.

Rodgers, who will turn 43 during the 2026 season, acclimated seamlessly to the Steelers in 2025 after signing a one-year, $13.65 million contract before their June minicamp. The four-time MVP went 10-6 in 16 starts, missing the Week 12 loss at the Chicago Bears after fracturing his wrist a week prior in a win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rodgers finished the season completing 65.7% of his pass attempts with 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Returning to the Steelers in 2026 would mean a reunion between Rodgers and McCarthy, his coach for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers won two of his four NFL MVP awards playing under McCarthy and a Super Bowl championship after the 2010 season when Green Bay defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.