Burrow returns to Cincinnati after whirlwind offseason including Met Gala, Pilates

Check out the notable athletes at the 2026 Met Gala, including Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Angel Reese and more. (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Joe Burrow's whirlwind offseason tour has finally brought him back to Cincinnati.

After being spotted all spring in Los Angeles and most recently at the Met Gala in New York City, the Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback is officially in the fold for the team's voluntary offseason workouts. On Thursday, the Bengals posted on social media about Burrow's participation during the second phase of the offseason schedule.

It has been a busy but fairly normal offseason tour for Burrow. This was his second consecutive year at the Met Gala. This time, he sported a custom Bode suit alongside Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Burrow also walked the runway at Vogue World 2024 in Paris.

But his time spent this offseason off the field doesn't mean he hasn't been preparing for the upcoming season. After the Bengals traded for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, Burrow posted a car selfie with teammates Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki. He also worked with Jordan Palmer, his longtime private quarterback coach.

Oh, and he also spent some time doing Pilates at the Alo Wellness Club in Los Angeles. Burrow is one of Alo's biggest brand ambassadors.

Despite being extensively photographed this offseason, Burrow has been relatively muted in his public comments.

The lone exception was a recent interview with Vanity Fair, which praised the work the Bengals have done in recent months following a disappointing 2025. Cincinnati missed the playoffs for the third straight season and Burrow, whose happiness was often discussed both by himself and others toward the end of the 6-11 campaign, said that the team needed to look at doing things a bit differently.

The Bengals checked that box by upgrading the defense in a series of acquisitions punctuated by the stunning trade for Lawrence, one of the most ambitious moves in franchise history. Burrow gave Cincinnati's front office a stamp of approval in his comments to Vanity Fair.

"I'm really excited about the moves we made this offseason," Burrow told the publication. "We need to get better, so it was exciting to see the initiative from everybody in the organization to realize that we're in this exciting stage.

"We're in our primes playing great football. Finding guys like Dexter and Bryan Cook and Boye [Mafe], to, you know, really solidify that defense so the young guys can also kind of rise up. We're really going to try to achieve what we want to achieve."