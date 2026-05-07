Colts release cornerback Kenny Moore, safety Nassir Adderley

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INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts on Thursday released veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II, one of the team's longest-tenured players and among its most respected leaders.

Moore, 30, recently requested a trade after conversations with general manager Chris Ballard. The team agreed to explore trade possibilities, but Ballard said during the NFL draft that nothing had yet materialized.

With teams well into their offseasons and with the Colts anticipating signing rookies in the coming days during this weekend's rookie camp, roster spots needed to be created.

Moore was in line to earn $10 million for the 2026 season. The Colts save just more than $7 million in salary-cap space with the move.

Moore, who was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, joined the Colts as a waiver claim in 2017 and flourished a year later into one of the top nickel cornerbacks in the NFL. He started 111 games for Indianapolis, recording 21 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He also is a three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2021, 2024 and 2025 for his well-documented community work in the Indianapolis area.

Moore didn't go into depth on his trade request when it was originally made, but he told ESPN, "It's all good. It's all love," indicating there was not any acrimony between him and the team.

Ballard, speaking last month, said, "I think very highly of Kenny, not only me personally, but organizationally. And I know the city feels the same way. At the end of the day, talking to him, he just felt like it was time for a change. Nothing much more than that. And because of our respect level for Kenny we said, 'OK.' Not always easy, especially when you get a [team] pillar ... not only on our team, but in the community."

Ballard added, "Those are not always easy conversations, but they were respectful and good."

One potential factor in Moore wanting a change is his anticipated role change. The Colts are believed to be leaning toward playing more aggressive man-to-man coverage in their secondary, taking advantage of cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward. But Moore made his reputation as a standout in zone coverages. Age is also not on his side as he will be 31 by Week 1 of the 2026 season.

The Colts on Thursday also released safety Nasir Adderley, who the team signed last month, three years after he abruptly retired at age 25.

Adderley was attempting a comeback, but the Colts have less of a need at safety after the selection of former LSU safety A.J. Haulcy in the third round of the draft and the return of 2025 draft Hunter Wohler. Both are expected to compete for the starting job at strong safety.