Bears waive Zah Frazier, who missed '25 over personal reason

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The Chicago Bears waived defensive back Zah Frazier on Thursday, the team announced.

Frazier, a fifth-round pick in 2025, sat out his entire rookie season. The UTSA product participated in rookie minicamp last May but was later placed on the non-football injury list due to a "personal" reason that sidelined him the entire year.

"He had a situation that presented itself in a category that I would say 'personal,'" Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in August 2025. "As we dug into it, tried to help him out, it revealed itself as something that happened before he got here. So credit to our staff finding the root cause of what he was going through."

Frazier's participation was limited to classroom and weight room work during the 2025 season.

He was expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster along with the likes of Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad, who was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft last month. Frazier would have been eligible to participate in Chicago's upcoming rookie minicamp May 8-9.

His college career began in 2019 and culminated in 2024 with his only season as a starter at UTSA.