Domestic battery charge vs. Chiefs DBs coach Dave Merritt dropped

A misdemeanor domestic battery charge filed last month against Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt was dismissed Thursday by the District Court of Johnson County (Kansas).

"The DA's office looked at it a little more thoroughly and reviewed some additional information and agreed it was a matter that should be dismissed," Merritt's attorney Ryan Ginie told NFL Network.

Merritt had been charged last month after he was accused of causing bodily harm to a daughter. He had pleaded not guilty.

The 54-year-old Merritt spent several years playing linebacker in the NFL before becoming one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league. He has been with the Chiefs since 2019, and including his time with the New York Giants, has helped teams win five Super Bowls.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.