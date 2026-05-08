Taylor Heinicke retires after improbable NFL career

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Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who became a fan favorite during his two-plus seasons with the Washington Commanders, announced the end of an improbable NFL career Thursday.

Heinicke, 33, posted a message to Instagram thanking those who supported him throughout his seven-year NFL career in which he spent time with seven franchises -- appearing in games for five of them.

"Many ups and downs throughout the years, but the ups outweigh the downs tenfold," Heinicke wrote. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would've been able to live this life... Excited for this next chapter of my life."

Taylor Heinicke got 24 of his 29 career starts with the Washington Commanders during a seven-year NFL career in which he saw action in 42 games, throwing for 6,663 yards, 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Heinicke was released in August by the Los Angeles Chargers and went unsigned for the rest of the season. He played four games with the Chargers in 2024, attempting five passes.

He made his name during his time in Washington, which began when he was signed to the practice squad in December 2020 as an emergency fourth quarterback -- and was kept separate from the other quarterbacks in case they caught COVID-19 and couldn't play. Heinicke had experience in Washington's system, having played in it with Minnesota and later Carolina.

When Washington called him, Heinicke had been sleeping on his sister's couch in Atlanta and was taking online classes to complete his degree at Old Dominion. His last experience was serving as a backup in the XFL in 2019.

A month after arriving in Washington, he started a 31-23 wild-card round playoff loss to visiting Tampa Bay, which went on to win the Super Bowl.

Playing in front of an empty stadium due to restrictions, Heinicke completed 26-of-44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for a score, diving at the pylon. Defensive end Chase Young would energetically point to the back of Heinicke's jersey to highlight his last name.

Heinicke's improbable finish led to a two-year deal worth $4.75 million in the offseason. He started 24 games over the next two seasons for Washington, replacing an injured starter both years. The Commanders went 12-11-1 in those starts, one of which was a Monday night win at then 8-0 Philadelphia in 2022.

He also received a $125,000 bonus after each win in which he played at least 60% of the snaps. That extra cash led him to buying a pair of Air Jordans -- in the color of the team they had just beaten -- after each victory in which he earned the bonus.

But he left the Commanders after that season, signing with Atlanta. He started four games for the Falcons before signing with the Chargers the following year.

He also spent time with Minnesota, New England, Houston and Carolina before joining Washington.

Heinicke started 29 NFL games and appeared in 42 during his career. He threw for 6,663 yards, 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.