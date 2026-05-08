        <
        >

          Browns' Owusu-Koramoah (neck) to miss second straight season

          play
          Mel Kiper Jr. grades Browns' draft an A (0:39)

          Mel Kiper Jr. grades Browns' draft an A (0:39)

          • Daniel OyefusiMay 8, 2026, 02:20 PM
            Close
              Daniel Oyefusi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN. Prior to ESPN, he covered the Miami Dolphins for the Miami Herald, as well as the Baltimore Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
            Follow on X

          BEREA, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, sidelining him for the 2026 season.

          Owusu-Koramoah hasn't played since October 2024, when he was briefly hospitalized with a neck injury after attempting to tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Cleveland also placed Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/PUP list last May.

          Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the NFL combine in February that he wasn't "overly optimistic" about Owusu-Koramoah playing in the 2026 season.

          Owusu-Koramoah, 26, is pursuing his master's degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School this fall.

          A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2021 draft, Owusu-Koramoah was named to his first Pro Bowl after recording a career-high 101 tackles in the 2023 season. In August 2024, the Browns signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million.