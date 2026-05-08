Browns' Owusu-Koramoah (neck) to miss second straight season

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BEREA, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, sidelining him for the 2026 season.

Owusu-Koramoah hasn't played since October 2024, when he was briefly hospitalized with a neck injury after attempting to tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Cleveland also placed Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/PUP list last May.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the NFL combine in February that he wasn't "overly optimistic" about Owusu-Koramoah playing in the 2026 season.

Owusu-Koramoah, 26, is pursuing his master's degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School this fall.

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2021 draft, Owusu-Koramoah was named to his first Pro Bowl after recording a career-high 101 tackles in the 2023 season. In August 2024, the Browns signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million.